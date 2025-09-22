UN marks 80th anniversary of its founding

The ceremony was held as world leaders arrived in New York for the annual debate in the historic chamber, which was darkened and bathed in blue light for the milestone event.

Assembly President Annalena Baerbock recalled how the UN was founded in the aftermath of two world wars and “the unspeakable horrors of the Holocaust”, at a time when 72 territories were still under colonial rule.

World at a crossroads

The signing of the UN Charter on 26 June 1945 “was a promise from leaders to their peoples, and from nations to one another, that humanity had learned from its darkest chapters,” she said.

Yet, “the hours indeed feel dark once again”, with crises in Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan and Haiti, alongside “unfiltered hatred online”.

“As we mark 80 years of our United Nations, we are once again standing at a crossroads,” Ms. Baerbock told delegates.

“We cannot take the easy path and simply give up. We have to choose the right path; to show the world that we can be better together,” she said, echoing her theme for this landmark session of the General Assembly.

A place for all nations

UN Secretary-General António Guterres also returned to the Organization’s earliest days, noting that many of the first staff members and delegates “bore visible wounds from war”.

These people were not idealists but had seen the worst of humanity and knew that “peace is the most courageous, the most practical, the most necessary pursuit of all,” he said.

“In building the United Nations, they created something extraordinary. A place where all nations – large and small – could come together to solve problems that no country can solve alone.”

UN principles ‘under assault’

The Secretary-General warned that “the principles of the UN are under assault as never before.”

“As we meet, civilians are targeted, and international law trampled,” he said. Furthermore, poverty and hunger are rising as progress to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) falters, while the climate crisis rages.

“At the same time, we are moving towards a multipolar world,” he added.

“To meet these challenges, we must not only defend the United Nations – but strengthen it.”

He urged the international community “to rise to this moment with clarity, courage, and conviction” and “realize the promise of peace.”