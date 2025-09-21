What to know ahead of the UN summit on the Question of Palestine

On September 22, at the UN Headquarters in New York, a world summit of Heads of State and Government – sponsored by France and Saudi Arabia – will attempt to revive the long-stalled “two-State solution”: one Israeli, one Palestinian, coexisting within secure and recognized borders.

In an April address to the Security Council, UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned that the process is “at risk of vanishing altogether.” Political will to achieve the goal, he said, “feels more distant than ever”.

However, in a recent exchange with reporters, the UN chief asked: “What is the alternative? Is it a one-State solution in which either the Palestinians are expelled or the Palestinians will be forced to live in their land without rights?”

He underscored that it was “the duty of the international community to keep the two-State solution alive and then to materialise the conditions to make it happen”.