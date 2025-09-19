UN backs Abbas video address after US visa refusal

The resolution was passed with 145 in favour, five against (Israel, Nauru, Palau, Paraguay, and the United States) and six abstentions (Albania, Fiji, Hungary, North Macedonia, Panama, and Papua New Guinea).

It sets out procedures for the delivery of pre-recorded statements, authorising President Abbas to submit his address via video in the General Assembly Hall, introduced by one of Palestine’s New York-based representatives.

The measure also allows for statements via a live link or pre-recorded video to the high-level conference taking place on the two-State solution, and other high-level meetings.

The arrangements apply only to the current 80th session.

In another action, the 193-member Assembly adopted without a vote a Saudi Arabian-proposed decision allowing the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman, to deliver a statement by video or pre-recorded message at the high-level conference on 22 September 2025.

The US Department of State announced on 29 August that it was denying and revoking visas from members of the Palestine Liberation Organization and the Palestinian Authority on national security grounds, stating that they had failed to comply with past commitments, and “for undermining the prospects for peace.”