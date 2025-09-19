Israeli air strikes in south Lebanon violate UN resolution

The strikes come amid an ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza and continued violations of Security Council resolution 1701 by both Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants. The latest cessation of hostilities agreement between the two sides was signed last November.

Since its inception, UNIFIL has played an important role in advancing peace and security in southern Lebanon.

The mission’s ‘blue helmets’ are mandated to assist the parties to the conflict in their implementation of resolution 1701, which brought an end to hostilities between Israeli forces and Hezbollah in 2006.

Call for de-escalation

“We, once again, urge the parties to refrain from any activities that may jeopardise the cessation of hostilities and we remain committed to supporting the parties to implement Security Council resolution 1701,” UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said at a press briefing on Friday.

In its statement on Friday UNIFIL said the Israeli strikes “put the fragile stability that has been built since November of last year at risk” and that they “undermine civilians’ confidence that a non-violent solution” is possible.

Last November, the UN had welcomed the ceasefire agreement reached between the two parties.

The statement reiterated that UNIFIL and the Lebanese Army are working to restore stability to the south and along the 120km “Blue Line” between south Lebanon and northern Israel.

‘UN peacekeepers and civilians in danger’

According to the statement, peacekeepers stationed in Deir Kifa, near Burj Qalawieh in the south moved to shelters for safety follow Thursday night’s strikes. “The strikes put the lives of Lebanese soldiers, UN peacekeepers, and civilians in danger.”

“We call on the Israel Defense Forces to refrain from any further strikes and to fully withdraw from Lebanese territory,” UNIFIL wrote. “We further call on all sides to avoid further violations or escalatory actions.”

The mission stressed that “continued escalation puts the hard-fought progress the parties have made to restore stability at risk.”

UN peacekeepers continue to observe IDF activities in the mission’s area of operation, Mr. Dujarric told reporters at the regular noon briefing on Friday.

They found a land mine and other unexploded devices, while separately, a UNIFIL patrol found an unguarded weapon cache and reported it to the Lebanese Armed Forces, he said.

UNIFIL was established in 1978 to confirm the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon. Since the adoption of resolution 1701, UNIFIL also monitors the cessation of hostilities and extends assistance to help ensure humanitarian access, among other responsibilities.