UNICEF aid trucks robbed at gunpoint in Gaza City

The appeal comes a day after “armed individuals” robbed four UNICEF trucks carrying desperately needed Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF).

The incident occurred outside its compound in Gaza City, where an Israeli military offensive is escalating.

Nearly 3,000 children impacted

“The individuals commandeered the drivers at gun point and diverted the RUTF before releasing the drivers and trucks,” the agency said in a statement.

“This theft has denied at least 2,700 severely and acutely malnourished children of life-saving RUTF – vital supplies at a time when famine has been declared in the north of Gaza and the ongoing military operation is creating further displacement and adding to the devastating impact on children.”

UNICEF urged all in Gaza to respect and protect humanitarian aid and uphold international humanitarian law.

“Children are bearing the heaviest burden,” the statement said.

“Ultimately, a sustainable ceasefire is essential to create an environment where such incidents no longer occur, and aid can reach those who need it most – safely, quickly, and effectively.”

