Voices of the world gather at the UN: What you need to know about UNGA80

Representatives of every UN Member State, there are 193 of them, and other organizations get to deliver speeches at the organization’s general debate in the grandeur of the storied General Assembly Hall, as a series of high-level meetings are held on key issues facing humanity.

With the weight of global crises from war and climate change to gender inequality and the ethical dilemmas of artificial intelligence, this high-level week is more than just tradition – it is a vital moment for humanity to reflect, recommit, and reimagine its collective future.

The events mark the beginning of the 80th session of the General Assembly the main deliberative body of the UN, known colloquially as UNGA80, which as the name suggests marks the 80th anniversary of the establishment of the United Nations.

Here’s what to look out for during UNGA80.

General debate; speeches, speeches and more speeches

The general debate, which gets underway on 23 September, is for many the centerpiece of the General Assembly session. World leaders take to the podium in front of the gilded backdrop to the Assembly Hall to elaborate on their priorities to a global audience.

The notional and voluntary time limit for each speech to enable the efficient scheduling of 193+ speakers over a seven-day period is 15 minutes, but it is rarely faithfully adhered to.

Traditionally, Brazil speaks first followed by the United States as host country.

The new President of the General Assembly, Annalena Baerbock, only the fifth woman in the 80 year history of the UN to hold the position, will preside over the debate whose theme is: Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights.

When is my country speaking?

The two-State solution: ‘Farther than ever before’

The two-State solution a proposed framework for resolving the conflict between Israel and Palestine which would establish two states for two peoples is “farther than ever before” according to the UN Secretary-General speaking in July 2025.

The two-State solution predates the current conflict in Gaza which began in October 2023 following deadly terror attacks in southern Israel by Hamas.

With over 65,000 people reportedly killed in Gaza and hostages taken in Israel remaining in captivity in the territory, UN Member States will continue negotiations on the two-State solution at an international conference at UN Headquarters on Monday 22 September.

The conference is a continuation of meetings held by the UN General Assembly in July 2025, which Israel and the United States did not attend..

Marking 30 years of the Beijing Declaration: Empowering women and girls

The 1995 Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, is considered the most progressive blueprint ever for achieving gender equality and advancing the rights of women and girls around the world.

Three decades on from this landmark declaration, despite some progress, UN Women, the specialized UN agency which focuses on gender issues, said that there is a “growing backlash against women’s rights.”

On 22 September, world leaders will discuss the Beijing+30 Action Agenda which aims to achieve the following for all women and girls: a digital revolution, freedom from poverty, zero violence, full and equal decision-making power, an equal say in peace and security matters as well as climate justice.

© UNICEF/Lasse Bak Mejlvang Small island nations are at heightened risk of impacts of climate change.

Climate: Taking the heat

As the world struggles to keep temperature rises below the internationally agreed 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, a summit will be held on Wednesday 24 September to take stock of the worrying pace and scale of the climate crisis across the globe.

World leaders will present their new national climate action plans (known as Nationally Determined Contributions or NDCs) – country-level commitments which outline measures to address climate change.

This is our moment of opportunity

– Secretary-General Guterres

The summit will also bring together leaders from government, business, and civil society, to put forward ideas to drive action across mitigation, adaptation, finance and information integrity.

“This is our moment of opportunity,” said UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

The summit is taking place ahead of a key UN climate change conference, known as COP30, which will get under way in Brazil in November.

UN Photo/Elma Okic Ameca the robot attended the AI for Good Global Summit, in Geneva, Switzerland, in July 2023.

Artificial Intelligence: Setting the guardrails

Artificial Intelligence or AI has been rapidly transforming the world including everything from self-driving cars to the analysis of medical images, from inventory management for businesses to financial trading algorithms and from virtual assistants to real-time language translation.

However, the benefits of AI are unevenly distributed and many countries struggle to access the tools which could transform their societies by supporting development and improving the lives of ordinary people.

Its rapid expansion inevitably brings with it a host of risks and challenges, including threats to information accuracy and human rights, for example surveillance.

Currently, there is no recognized body to govern AI on a global level, so world leaders are gathering in New York on 25 September to discuss a framework for inclusive and accountable AI governance.

“Without adequate guardrails, AI could further exacerbate inequalities and digital divides and disproportionately affect the most vulnerable. We must seize this historic opportunity...for the benefit of all humanity,” said Mr. Guterres.

