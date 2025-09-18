Security Council: US votes against resolution on Gaza ceasefire

The negative vote was cast as the 15-member Council held its 10,000th meeting against the backdrop of famine spreading in the besieged enclave and an ongoing Israeli offensive to take full control of Gaza City.

The resolution also demanded the release of all hostages held by Hamas and for Israel to lift all restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid and ensure that it is safely distributed to the population – in particular by UN agencies and partners.

‘No surprise’: US representative

The US is one of five permanent Council members who possess the right to veto.

Speaking prior to the vote, representative Morgan Ortagus stated that Washington’s opposition to the resolution “will come as no surprise” as it fails to condemn Hamas or recognize Israel’s right to defend itself.

The text also “wrongly legitimizes the false narratives benefiting Hamas, which have sadly found currency in this Council,” she said.

“This resolution also refuses to acknowledge and seeks to return to a failed system that has allowed Hamas to enrich and strengthen itself at the expense of civilians in need.”

‘Clear message’ sent

The draft was put forward by the Council’s 10 non-permanent members: Algeria, Denmark, Greece, Guyana, Pakistan, Panama, Republic of Korea, Sierra Leone, Slovenia and Somalia.

“Even though this resolution was not adopted today at this 10,000th meeting of the Council, 14 members of this Council have sent a clear message,” said Danish Ambassador Christina Markus Lassen.

“We want to see an immediate and lasting ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, and the urgent lifting of all restrictions on humanitarian aid. We will continue to work for this for however many Council meetings it may take.”

The Gaza war erupted on 7 October 2023 after Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups attacked Israel, killing roughly 1,200 people and taking 250 hostages, with 48 still in captivity.

The Security Council first met on the crisis the following day, behind closed doors. Since then, the US has vetoed four other resolutions calling for a ceasefire, most recently in June.

More than 65,000 Palestinians have been killed since hostilities began, according to the Gaza health authorities.

A landmark occasion

South Korea holds the rotating Security Council presidency for the month of September.

At the outset of the meeting, representative Sangjin Kim noted that the 10,000 number was both “large and significant, like the challenges that remain before us on this Council's agenda.”

He said that “137 Member States have worked on the Council, often in concert”, over this period.

“Let us bear this in mind as we continue to strive to fulfill the Security Council's vital mandate.”

Maintaining peace and security

The Security Council is one of the six main organs of the UN, alongside the General Assembly, the Secretariat, the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), the Trusteeship Council, and the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The Council has primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security and takes action through resolutions and decisions. It also establishes peacekeeping missions and can enact sanctions.

The five permanent members – China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States – have the right to veto any resolution and all have exercised this power at some time.

Permanent members were granted the right to veto because of their key roles in the establishment of the UN 80 years ago, with Russia taking over the seat held by the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) in 1990.

The 10 non-permanent members are elected by the General Assembly, which comprises all 193 UN Member States, and serve for two-years periods.