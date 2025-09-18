UN News
GAZA LIVE: US vetoes UN Security Council resolution demanding unrestricted flow of aid

Peace and Security

The United States vetoed a draft resolution in the Security Council on Thursday put forward by its 10 non-permanent members demanding an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza – and the immediate release of all hostages. Against the backdrop of rising famine it also demanded the lifting of Israeli restrictions on aid, calling on the occupying power to ensure safe and unhindered distribution to all in need. News app users can follow our live meetings coverage by going here
