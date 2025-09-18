Fragile progress in Syria, at risk from exclusion and foreign interference, UN warns

They warned that foreign military action, political exclusion and dwindling resources threaten to undo fragile gains.

UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen – who announced that he will be stepping down from his role during the meeting – told ambassadors that interim authorities in Damascus have inherited “not just the ruins of shattered buildings, but the deeper wreckage of a battered social fabric, decayed institutions and a hollowed-out economy.”

He stressed that the success of Syria’s transition will depend on political stability, inclusivity and international support at a scale commensurate with the country’s needs.

“The international community must support Syria and robustly stand against foreign intervention,” he said. “But equally: the success of the transition will above all rest on the State acting as a State for all, not just in word but also in deed.”

UN Photo/Manuel Elías Geir Pedersen, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria, briefs the Security Council meeting on the situation in the country.

Call to bar interlopers

Mr. Pedersen urged respect for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity amid ongoing external military action, including further reported Israeli strikes this month.

Any security concerns, he said, must be addressed through diplomacy, warning that mishandling them could leave Syria “indefinitely gridlocked, unable to heal or rebuild – and at worst, slipping into fresh waves of strife and external intervention.”

He pointed to the Druze-minority region of Sweida – where a ceasefire following brutal clashes has largely held since July – and welcomed a roadmap agreed last week by Syria, Jordan and the United States to address accountability, humanitarian access and reconciliation.

But he cautioned that fears within the Druze community must be addressed through dialogue and confidence-building.

He also highlighted reports of abuses in Damascus neighbourhoods and calls for accountability in Sweida – and along the coast following sectarian violence there.

“The Syrian public needs to see that abuses are both acknowledged and addressed in accordance with international standards,” he said.

Humanitarian emergency continues

Speaking alongside Mr. Pedersen, UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher described Syria as “one of the largest humanitarian emergencies globally.”

More than 70 per cent of the population requires some form of aid, nine million are acutely food insecure seven million remain displaced inside the country and four million refugees abroad.

Despite these figures, he highlighted signs of progress. Thanks to more practical engagement with the interim authorities, aid is now reaching communities inaccessible a year ago.

“Movements that last year would have required lengthy navigation of frontlines are happening routinely,” Mr. Fletcher said, citing food assistance for one million people each month and subsidized bread for two million more.

Nearly 900,000 refugees and 1.9 million internally displaced people have returned to their communities since December, though many face destroyed housing, lack of jobs and insecurity.

Funding gaps remain

Funding gaps however threaten these gains, with the UN’s humanitarian appeal for Syria only 18 per cent funded. The shortfall has forced closures of hospitals, safe spaces for women and community centres.

“Just when organizations are seeking to expand their operations and have the opportunity to work more efficiently, they are instead forced to cut programmes, reduce support, lose staff,” Mr. Fletcher warned.

UN Photo/Manuel Elías The UN Security Council meets to discuss the situation in Syria.

‘Unity is within reach’

Both officials warned that Syria’s fragile moment of progress could easily unravel.

“If this central challenge is mishandled, the consequences could be dire,” Mr. Pedersen cautioned. “But if met with genuine negotiation and bold compromise, unity is within reach and success against the odds is possible.”

Mr. Fletcher echoed that message, urging Member States to “preserve stability, fund the humanitarian response and enable Syrian-led recovery.”

“This time next year,” he added, “I want to report that we are substantially scaling down our emergency humanitarian operations in Syria – not because funding cuts have forced our hand, but because the international community has made the necessary investments in Syria’s future.”