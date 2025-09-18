UN presses ahead with mission for a better world despite global headwinds

The Secretary-General’s annual report, released on Thursday ahead of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly’s yearly high-level session, offers a sobering yet resolute account of the Organization’s efforts in the face of mounting challenges.

Mr. Guterres highlighted the resilience of UN personnel, committed to delivering hope and help to those in need despite operating under difficult circumstances. “The present report demonstrates that despite enormously trying times – indeed, precisely because of them – we can and must keep pushing for the better world that we know is within reach,” he said.

Together with partners, the UN coordinated a $50 billion appeal for the humanitarian needs of 198 million people. “In 2024, the United Nations helped to mobilize $25 billion of the $50 billion funding target, enabling life-saving humanitarian assistance to reach 116 million people in urgent need across 77 countries and territories.”

This enabled life-saving programmes in the Horn of Africa, the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Sudan, Ukraine, Yemen and regions affected by natural disasters like earthquakes in Vanuatu, drought in Southern and Eastern Africa and floods in South-East Asia.

At the same time, UN operations in 2024 came at a heartbreaking human cost. It was the deadliest year on record for UN staff and humanitarian workers, with 373 aid workers killed. The vast majority of those casualties were personnel from the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), working in Gaza under extreme and dangerous conditions.

In launching the report, the Secretary-General paid tribute to their sacrifice, reaffirming the UN’s unwavering commitment to standing with the world’s most vulnerable.

© UNRWA/Mohammed Hinnawi Children find shade and take part in recreational activities organized by UN personnel in front of destroyed buildings in the Gaza Strip.

Peace and security core to UN’s mission

Diplomacy for peace remained core to the Organization’s work amid escalating global challenges to peace and security. Despite rising threats, the UN’s diplomatic efforts continued to protect hundreds of thousands of civilians daily and advance peace processes.

During the political transition in Syria, the UN engaged stakeholders in line with Security Council resolution 2254 – which in 2015 endorsed a road map for a peace process in the country – to de-escalate violence protect civilians and prevent regional spillover.

Meanwhile, in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, Gaza and the West Bank and the broader region, the UN closely engaged all parties to end violence, enhance humanitarian access and sustain assistance to affected populations.

In Lebanon the UN supported de-escalation and a resumption of a cessation of hostilities in line with our mandate under Security Council resolution 1701, enabling people to return to their homes on both sides of the Blue Line.

The UN also facilitated peace talks, supported state-building efforts and helped to protect civilians globally, including in the Sudan. The Organization’s efforts to help promote a peaceful coexistence in Abyei, saw a decline in intercommunal violence.

The Peacebuilding Fund allocated over $116 million to support national peace plans in 32 countries and territories, with a focus on gender equality. Partnerships with regional organizations, like the African Union, further bolstered conflict prevention.

A renewed vision for the future

The 2024 Summit of the Future marked a historic turning point for multilateralism. World leaders adopted the Pact for the Future, a landmark agreement to revitalize international cooperation and deliver solutions for people and planet.

The Pact calls for stronger diplomacy and conflict prevention, reforms to the global financial system, urgent climate action, and accelerated progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It also commits to more representative and effective global governance, including reforms to the Security Council and greater voice for developing countries.

The Global Digital Compact and the Declaration on Future Generations were adopted as annexes to the Pact, underscoring its breadth and ambition. The Compact advances a vision for a safe, open and inclusive digital future, committing Member States to close digital divides, promote universal digital public infrastructure, and strengthen governance of data and artificial intelligence.

The Declaration, meanwhile, represents the first global agreement to systematically account for the rights and interests of tomorrow’s citizens in today’s decisions, embedding foresight in policymaking and paving the way for long-term, sustainable action.

Together, these outcomes form the foundation of a generational renewal of multilateralism. As Secretary-General Guterres underscored: “By addressing the pressing issues of our time, the United Nations is paving the way for a more equitable and sustainable future, ensuring that digital technologies are harnessed for the benefit of all humanity.”

UN Photo/Loey Felipe Participants gather for the opening of the Summit of the Future, with Youth Lead for the Future as the opening Action Day theme.

Human rights and sustainable development

The United Nations continues to be guided by the vision that human rights are a driving force for solutions to the many global challenges we face, and are the foundation for peace, justice and sustainable development. In 2024, the Organization advanced initiatives to eliminate violence against women and girls, empower rural and marginalized communities, and ensure women’s participation in peace and constitutional processes.

Human rights were also woven into responses to conflict, migration, climate change and digital governance, helping to strengthen protection, accountability and inclusion across the Organization’s work.

At the same time, sustainable development and climate action remained central. The UN supported 170 countries in implementing their nationally determined contributions to reduce emissions and provided targeted assistance for low-carbon transitions in developing States.

The Organization also pressed for reforms to the global financial system to close the widening SDG financing gap, ensuring that the most vulnerable countries have a fair chance to deliver on the promise of the 2030 Agenda.

A commitment to staff is a commitment to humanity

The Secretary-General highlighted the commitment of UN personnel working under extraordinary risk. He voiced alarm at the erosion of humanitarian norms, condemning deliberate attacks on civilians, hospitals, schools and aid workers, which undermine international law and the values of the UN Charter.

Despite record dangers, staff carried forward their mission with courage and resilience.

“The present report demonstrates that despite enormously trying times – indeed, precisely because of them – we can and must keep pushing for the better world that we know is within reach. We will renew our efforts to achieve peace, foster sustainable development and defend and uphold human rights, for all of humanity,” said Mr. Guterres.

Together, these strands embody the spirit of an Organization striving not only to confront today’s crises but to uphold rights, deliver development, and serve people everywhere with integrity and compassion.