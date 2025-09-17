UN hails Colombia’s first convictions under transitional justice measures as ‘crucial milestone’

“After decades of atrocity upon atrocity, these convictions represent a fundamental step in the fight against impunity in Colombia and in fulfilling the rights of victims to truth and justice,” he said.

The Special Jurisdiction for Peace (SJP), established under the 2016 Peace Agreement between the Government and FARC rebels, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, issued the sentences based on restorative justice on Tuesday.

Tweet URL

Seven former FARC leaders were convicted of war crimes and crimes against humanity linked to more than 20,000 kidnappings, torture, sexual violence and enforced disappearances.

The tribunal allows defendants to either deny their crimes or acknowledge them through a “recognition route.”

All seven chose the latter, committing to participate in restorative activities including humanitarian demining, assisting in the search for missing persons and contributing to memorialization projects.

These measures aim to amplify truth-telling, ensure accountability, and provide redress to victims.

The “recognition route” also means that instead of serving custodial sentences in prison, they face restrictions on their movement.

Ball in the Government’s court

“It is now up to the Government to take action so the legal, budgetary, security and administrative conditions are in place to ensure that the ensuing penalties are effectively enforced and that accountability is fully embedded in the system,” said Mr. Türk.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres also welcomed the rulings, noting that they represent a key step forward.

In a statement issued by his Spokesperson, the UN chief emphasised that the sentences should be fully implemented and that Colombian authorities ensure all conditions are in place for compliance.

“The United Nations, including through the UN Verification Mission [in the country], remains firmly committed to supporting Colombia in its pursuit of lasting peace, justice and reconciliation,” said Stéphane Dujarric.

Tweet URL

Landmark first step

The SJP rulings mark only the first stage of a broader accountability process. Later this week, the court is expected to issue its first sentences for former members of the security forces.

These rulings address serious human rights violations, including “murders and enforced disappearances of civilians by state agents, falsely presented as casualties resulting from combat,” according to the UN human rights office, OHCHR.

A long road ahead

While the convictions were hailed as a milestone, UN officials caution that challenges remain.

Armed conflicts continue to affect parts of the country, and human rights violations – including killings of rights defenders, child recruitment by armed groups, and disproportionate impacts on minorities – remain a pressing concern.

“Implementing peace accords is rarely a smooth or straightforward process; it often requires years of dedicated effort,” Mr. Türk said.

“These convictions highlight the progress made, but also the importance of continuing to prioritize the implementation of the 2016 Peace Accord to prevent further violations and suffering.”

UN support

OHCHR supported the creation of the SJP and continues to provide technical assistance for its investigations, ensuring that victims’ rights and participation remain central to the justice process.