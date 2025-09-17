UN must evolve to ‘stand strong’ for the next 80 years: General Assembly president

Speaking ahead of the start of high-level week, Annalena Baerbock underscored the importance of the UN Charter, the Organization’s founding document, and the need for reform and greater inclusivity.

“Our task is to ensure that the UN stands strong for the next 80 years,” she said.

Reform to stay relevant

Ms. Baerbock highlighted the theme of her presidency, “Better Together”, which “reflects the reality that no single nation, regardless of its size, might, or wealth, can confront the borderless challenges that we face alone.”

She recalled that the UN was established during what was perhaps one of the darkest moments in human history, which led to the Charter – “the North Star that guides our work and reminds us of what we want to accomplish together.”

But after 80 years of a changing world, it is time to “adapt and evolve for a United Nations that will carry us through the next eight decades to show eight billion people why this Organization still matters.”

This is also critical “to respond to the desperate calls for peace in Ukraine, Gaza, Sudan, and Haiti”, and for meaningful action to address climate change, inequality and rapid technological advancements.

The focus this year must be on advancing the UN80 reform agenda, she said, guiding the selection of the next Secretary-General, and ensuring implementation of the Pact for the Future adopted by Member States last September.

Seize the day

In this regard, the General Debate next week - the annual gathering of world leaders in the iconic General Assembly Hall – is an occasion to demonstrate the UN’s role as a platform for dialogue. Some 150 Heads of State and Government, as well as thousands of delegates, are expected to attend.

Ms. Baerbock pledged “to use every opportunity to underscore the importance of this moment in history to reaffirm our commitment to the UN Charter and the principles that it represents.”

She outlined key opportunities during high-level week such as the meeting to commemorate the UN’s 80th anniversary. It provides “a chance to reflect upon the achievements and role of the UN and to re-embrace the principles of the Charter – our life insurance.”

Support for the two-State solution

She also pointed to the resumption of the high-level international conference on Palestine and the two-State solution with Israel.

“This is a chance to address the reality that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict cannot be resolved by endless war, continued occupation and terror,” she said.

“The only way to ensure that both Israelis and Palestinians can live in lasting peace, security and dignity is the two-State solution.”

Women, youth and minorities

Meetings are also planned to mark 30 years since both the Fourth World Conference on Women and the World Programme of Action for Youth, while another will focus on non-communicable diseases and mental health.

The General Assembly will also hold a high-level conference to address the crisis facing Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar “to support those most vulnerable, and to draw attention to conflicts and human rights abuses that are too often forgotten.”

Finally, the annual gathering to commemorate the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons “gains renewed importance in a year where conflict and tensions are at a critical high point.”

‘A make-or-break moment’

Ms. Baerbock noted that the international community is “not short on challenges or issues” but it is time to turn engagement into collective action.

“We are at a crossroads – a make-or-break moment for the United Nations and multilateralism as a whole – but this is precisely when we have to work harder,” she said.

“Our forebearers had the humility and grace to put aside their differences and work together in 1945; we need that same principled conviction today.”

The Assembly President called for “the will, and the ambition, to turn promise into action, commitments into progress, and hope into reality.”