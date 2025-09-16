Venezuelan migrants drive economic gains in Ecuador but face persistent vulnerabilities

“The evidence is clear: when migrants have access to rights and opportunities, they contribute substantially to the societies that host them,” said Kristina Mejo, the head of the agency in Ecuador.

Venezuelans currently number around 441,000 in Ecuador, with households paying nearly $47 million in taxes annually.

Their contributions have been enabled by public policies that streamlined documentation processes, expanded access to formal jobs, social security and financial services and recognised academic degrees.

These steps have boosted productivity while helping integrate migrants into the system.

Barriers and inequities

However, despite these gains, significant challenges remain.

Most Venezuelans are young – over 70 per cent are between 18 and 39 – yet around two-thirds work in the informal sector. Only 30 per cent are employed in their field of expertise.

Women, in particular face even steeper hurdles: nearly 70 per cent work informally and many earn below the minimum wage.

Migration and remittances worldwide

The study comes as global remittances – money sent home by migrant workers – continue to rise.

IOM’s 2024 World Migration Report shows transfers increasing from $128 billion in 2000 to $831 billion in 2022, underscoring migration’s growing economic weight.

High-income countries, led by the United States, are the primary sources. In 2022, the US alone sent $79 billion abroad, supporting families and strengthening global financial ties.

Similarly, migrants in Saudi Arabia sent home $39.4 billion, followed by those in Switzerland ($31.9 billion) and Germany ($25.6 billion).

India, Mexico, China, the Philippines and Egypt were (in descending order) the top five remittance recipient countries, with India well above the rest.

Inward remittances in India exceeded $111 billion, the first country to reach and even exceed $100 billion.