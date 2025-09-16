UN News
Global perspective Human stories
UN News
Global perspective Human stories

LIVE: Middle East updates; independent UN investigators say Israel has committed genocide in Gaza

Tents crowd along the coastal strip of Gaza City in the northern part of the Strip.
UN News
Tents crowd along the coastal strip of Gaza City in the northern part of the Strip.

LIVE: Middle East updates; independent UN investigators say Israel has committed genocide in Gaza

Peace and Security

Amid reports of intensifying bombardment in Gaza City overnight, the Middle East crisis took centre stage at the UN on Tuesday, starting at the global body's Geneva headquarters, where Israel rejected allegations of genocide by an international panel of independent human rights investigators. The development came ahead of an urgent debate at the Human Rights Council prompted by Israeli strikes on Hamas political leadership last week in Doha. UN News app users can follow live here.

 

♦ Receive daily updates directly in your inbox - Subscribe here to a topic.
♦ Download the UN News app for your iOS or Android devices.
 