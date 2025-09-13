UN’s Guterres condemns gang attack in Haiti that killed at least 40

The overnight assault on11 September is the latest in a string of brutal incidents and ongoing gang violence that have plagued the country since last year.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Mr. Guterres expressed “heartfelt condolences” to the victims’ families and urged Haitian authorities to pursue justice.

“The Secretary-General is alarmed by the levels of violence rocking Haiti,” said Stéphane Dujarric. “He calls on Member States to expedite support for the Multinational Security Support mission to assist the Haitian National Police.”

Just two weeks ago, Mr. Guterres addressed the UN Security Council, painting a grim picture of Haiti’s unraveling state. “State authority is crumbling,” he said, as armed groups tighten their grip on Port-au-Prince and surrounding regions, forcing families to flee and disrupting daily life.

With six million people in need of aid and 1.3 million displaced, Haiti’s humanitarian crisis is deepening. Yet less than 10 percent of the $908 million appeal has been funded. “Shamefully overlooked and woefully underfunded,” the UN chief said, warning that 1.7 million people may receive no assistance at all.