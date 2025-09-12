UN warns of escalation risk after large-scale Russian drone incursion into Poland

She said it was not the first time drones had been spotted beyond Ukraine’s borders “but it is the first time that multiple drones have flown so deep into a neighbouring country’s airspace.”

Ms. DiCarlo said the UN had no way of verifying any claims or counter-claims surrounding the incident and could only rely on publicly available information.

According to Poland, 19 Russian drones entered its airspace overnight on 9 and 10 September during a large-scale missile and drone assault on Ukraine. Polish authorities said some drones were pre-emptively shot down, and debris was later recovered across central and eastern parts of the country.

The episode marked the first time NATO allies used force to neutralize such drones.

Polish authorities reported temporary airport closures in Warsaw and Rzeszów and restrictions on air traffic in the east of the country. While no casualties were reported, residential areas in some villages sustained damage.

Russia’s Defence Ministry acknowledged carrying out strikes against Ukrainian targets during the same period but said it had no intention of engaging any targets in Poland. Belarus reportedly stated that some drones were deflected by Ukrainian countermeasures and veered off course, adding that it had alerted neighbouring countries as drones approached their airspace.

Poland invoked Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty (NATO treaty) following the incident, prompting emergency consultations among the 32 member states of the European security pact.

Civilian toll mounts in Ukraine

The briefing came against a backdrop of continued Russian strikes across Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said more than 400 drones and 40 cruise and ballistic missiles were launched on 15 regions between 9 and 10 September, causing civilian deaths, including at least one in the capital Kyiv.

Impact in Russia and occupied regions

Ms. DiCarlo also highlighted the war’s toll in Russia and in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine.

She reminded the Council that attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, wherever they occur, are prohibited under international humanitarian law and must stop.

“This week’s events underline the dangerous impact of this war on the security of the region and the risk of escalation,” she said.

“We, therefore, once again urgently call for a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine. The end state must be a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace in line with the UN Charter, international law and relevant UN resolutions.”

