SECURITY COUNCIL LIVE: NATO allies rally round Poland in face of Russian incursion, as drone warfare takes centre stage

The Security Council is meeting in emergency session at Poland’s request at 3pm in New York, after some 19 Russian drones violated their and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) airspace earlier this week. It marked the most serious incursion into NATO territory since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began – and highlights the extent to which drone technology has reshaped tactics, logistics and strategy in wars worldwide. Follow the live coverage of the debate around the iconic horseshoe table below.