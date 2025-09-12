UN News
Global perspective Human stories
UN News
Global perspective Human stories

SECURITY COUNCIL LIVE: NATO allies rally round Poland in face of Russian incursion, as drone warfare takes centre stage

A wideview of the Security Council meeting as members discuss the situation in Ukraine.
UN Photo/Loey Felipe
A wideview of the Security Council meeting as members discuss the situation in Ukraine.

SECURITY COUNCIL LIVE: NATO allies rally round Poland in face of Russian incursion, as drone warfare takes centre stage

Peace and Security

The Security Council is meeting in emergency session at Poland’s request at 3pm in New York, after some 19 Russian drones violated their and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) airspace earlier this week. It marked the most serious incursion into NATO territory since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began – and highlights the extent to which drone technology has reshaped tactics, logistics and strategy in wars worldwide. Follow the live coverage of the debate around the iconic horseshoe table below.

♦ Receive daily updates directly in your inbox - Subscribe here to a topic.
♦ Download the UN News app for your iOS or Android devices.
 