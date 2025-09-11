What is South-South cooperation, and can it be the gateway to a fairer world?

In practical terms, South-South cooperation is a process whereby developing countries – regardless of their actual geographical location – seek to achieve their individual or shared development goals through the exchange of knowledge, skills, and resources, in partnerships involving governments, regional organisations, civil society, academia, and the private sector.

The experiences and goals of most countries in what is known as the Global South, intersect as they continue to chart their post-colonial future and strive to meet the development needs of their people.

In recognition of mutual cooperation between these nations, the UN established the UN Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC) in 1974, supporting these efforts on the international stage and within the UN system.

© FAO Dima Al-Khatib speaking on South-South and triangular sharing of experiences and innovative approaches in multi-dimensional evaluation, during a conference at FAO Headquarters in Rome, Italy.

Pioneering innovators

Ahead of the International Day for South-South Cooperation, marked on 12 September, UNOSSC Director Dima Khatib told UN News that countries of the South – home to 80 per cent of the world's population – possess huge levels of untapped human and natural resources, and tremendous potential to drive development forward.

“We believe that countries in the Global South not only have challenges but also have solutions and innovations and we must support, encourage, and highlight their pioneering role in these areas,” she declares.

Nevertheless, the challenges are real and daunting, including rising geopolitical tensions, debt burdens, a widening digital divide, and social complexities, at a time of declining humanitarian and development funding from developed countries.

This harsh landscape is motivating developing countries to look for development financing by cooperating more closely with each other.

Ms. Khatib points to recent studies conducted by her office that demonstrate that South-South cooperation has the potential to change the economic equation, create jobs, and build local capacity, in countries ranging from Ethiopia, to Paraguay, Rwanda and others.

COP28/Anthony Fleyhan Shot of a 100% electric bus near Expo City in Dubai United Arab Emirates, where the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) is under way.

Exciting potential in the Middle East

In the Middle East, it’s bearing fruit in areas such as renewable energy, digital transformation, and climate change adaptation. For example, Morocco's experience with large-scale solar farms has been used as a model for renewable energy projects in parts of sub-Saharan Africa.

Ms. Al-Khatib says that Gulf countries are not only providing financial support in times of crisis but have also become leaders in sharing their expertise.

She points to Saudi Arabia, which shares its extensive experience in seawater purification with countries facing drought, and Masdar City in the United Arab Emirates, which conducts research – and develops capabilities that benefit countries in the Global South.

The UN official also notes that the Islamic Development Bank has been a key driver of progress, facilitating knowledge exchange among its 57 member states and supporting initiatives such as advanced irrigation technologies, sustainable agriculture, and climate-resilient infrastructure.

A driving force for multilateralism

Ms. Khatib notes that countries in the Global South are not only coming together, but also demonstrating their ability to take the lead, citing the India-UN Development Partnership Fund and the India-Brazil-South Africa Fund, both of which are hosted by UNOSSC.

She emphasises that this demonstrates the power of collective action and sends a strong message that cross-border cooperation is both possible and effective.

Amid the tense international political climate the world is witnessing today, South-South cooperation can be a driving force for renewing and strengthening multilateralism, but it is not a replacement for cooperation between all countries.

The senior UN official says there can be no divide between the countries of the Global North and the Global South, but rather, "we must build bridges," a task to which the United Nations is well suited, given its core mandate to treat all countries equally.