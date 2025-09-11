MIDDLE EAST LIVE: Israeli attack on Hamas leaders in Doha ‘potentially opens a new and perilous chapter’
Peace and Security
The Security Council is meeting in emergency session to discuss Israel’s strike on the capital of Qatar, Doha, which targeted Hamas’ political leadership on Tuesday. The UN’s political affairs chief told ambassadors the attack in violation of Qatar’s sovereignty was a serious threat to regional peace and security – undermining international mediation efforts to end the war in Gaza and return the hostages. Follow our in-depth live meetings coverage below.