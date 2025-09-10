Ukraine: Guterres greatly concerned over reported Russian incursion into Polish airspace

Speaking at the regular news briefing in New York, UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said António Guterres is following the ensuing diplomatic fallout across the NATO military alliance “with great concern” the incident, which reportedly occurred amid a large-scale Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine.

“There is an urgent need for a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire and for a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace in Ukraine – one that fully upholds Ukraine’s sovereignty, its independence and its territorial integrity, in line with the Charter of the United Nations, international law and relevant UN resolutions,” Mr. Dujarric said.

Multiple drones shot down

According to media reports, Polish authorities, with the support of NATO allies, shot down multiple Russian drones that crossed into the country overnight – the first time Russian drones have been downed over NATO territory.

Poland’s Prime Minster Donald Tusk warned that it put his nation at its closest point to open conflict since World War Two.

Poland joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, NATO, in 1999 along with Hungary and the Czech Republic as part of the military alliance’s first expansion into Central and Eastern Europe.

While some violations of Polish airspace have been reported since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the overnight incident highlights the conflict’s growing regional impact.

Media also reported Russia’s Defense Ministry stating that the strikes targeted Ukraine’s military-industrial sites in its western regions and that there were no intended targets in Poland.

The Secretary-General and the UN continue to urge all parties to respect international law.

Mr. Dujarric noted that the situation “again underlines the regional impact and real risk of expansion of this devastating conflict,” reiterating the UN’s call for protection of civilians and adherence to humanitarian norms.