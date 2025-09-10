Nepal crisis: Army deployed as death toll rises amid political turmoil

The unrest began Monday as a self-styled “Gen Z protest” against corruption, nepotism and restrictions on social media. It quickly escalated after security forces opened fire on the crowds.

By Tuesday, protesters had stormed and torched parliament, the Supreme Court and multiple government offices, including Singha Durbar – the central administrative complex. Homes of political leaders were attacked, police stations overrun, and Tribhuvan International Airport briefly closed.

In addition, media outlets and schools were set on fire, while the Ministry of Health and Population was also destroyed, including the National Health Emergency Operation Centre.

UN chief urges dialogue

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said he was “deeply saddened by the loss of life” and urged restraint, dialogue, and a thorough investigation into the violence.

“I call on the authorities to comply with human rights law,” he posted on social media late on Tuesday (New York time).

“Protests must take place in a peaceful manner, respecting life and property.”

Volatile security situation

According to media reports, the updated toll includes both protesters and police, as well as people killed in fires during the demonstrations. Many remain unaccounted for, with hospitals reporting critically injured patients.

The turmoil also triggered jailbreaks in several locations, with some inmates still at large.

Some accounts suggest demonstrations may have been infiltrated by outside actors, further complicating the volatile security environment.

Efforts to restore order

The army assumed control of nationwide security late Tuesday local time, deploying troops across the Kathmandu Valley and imposing movement restrictions to stabilise the situation.

Checkpoints were established, and people have been urged to stay home except for essential travel.

Media also reported the army recovering some of the weapons looted from police personnel, while youth groups helped apprehend escaped prisoners and return firearms. Some inmates voluntarily surrendered.

Tribhuvan International Airport has since reopened, and some police stations are back in operation.

Country at a crossroads

Even amid the chaos, some youth groups were seen clearing debris from their neighbourhoods.

Behind the immediate turmoil, talks are reportedly underway on the possible formation of an interim government to steer the country through the crisis. Discussions also include the dissolution of parliament, investigations into illegally acquired assets, and reform of key institutions.