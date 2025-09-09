Nepal PM resigns after deadly crackdown on youth protests; UN urges calm

The unrest, which began Monday as a self-styled “Gen Z protest” against rampant corruption, nepotism and curbs on social media, quickly escalated after security forces responded with force.

Most of the dead and wounded were young demonstrators shot by police. Many remain hospitalised in a critical condition.

By Tuesday, demonstrations had spread across the country, with Government buildings, political party offices, and even the Parliament in Kathmandu set ablaze.

Some political leaders’ homes were attacked, police stations overrun, and the international airport has been closed.

The Prime Minister was reportedly evacuated by helicopter from his official residence and his resignation was announced shortly afterward.

Several ministers at both the federal and provincial level – as well as members of parliament – have also stepped down in protest at the handling of the demonstrations, deepening the political fallout.

Violence is not the answer

Expressing deep concern over the deaths and rapid deterioration, UN human rights chief Volker Türk warned that “violence is not the answer” and called on authorities and demonstrators alike to de-escalate the spiralling crisis.

In a statement from Geneva, Mr. Türk said he was “appalled by the escalating violence” and the “unnecessary and disproportionate use of force” against largely young demonstrators.

“Dialogue is the best and only way to address the concerns of the Nepalese people. It is important that the voices of young people are heard,” he stressed, urging both security forces to show restraint and protesters to refrain from destructive acts.

While condemning the crackdown, he also voiced concern about violence by some demonstrators.

“I am disturbed by reports of public buildings, businesses and private residences being attacked and, in some instances, set ablaze. Equally, I am concerned by reports of physical attacks on senior government officials.”

UN chief echoes call for restraint

The Secretary-General’s Spokesperson said at Tuesday’s daily briefing for journalists in New York that the UN chief is “closely following the situation.”

Stéphane Dujarric said António Guterres was “very saddened by the loss of life” and reiterated his call for restraint to prevent further escalation.

“The authorities must comply with international human rights law, and protests must take place in a peaceful manner that respects life and property,” Mr. Dujarric said, noting the dramatic images emerging from Nepal.

Call for prompt investigations

The UN Country Team in Nepal echoed those calls, extending condolences to the families of the dead and urging authorities to ensure that law enforcement responses remain “proportionate and in line with international human rights standards.”

“Freedom of expression, access to information and peaceful assembly are fundamental rights protected under Nepali and international law,” the UN team said.

“All allegations of excessive use of force should be investigated promptly in an independent, transparent and impartial manner,” it added.

Navesh Chitrakar Some protesters climb atop the gates of Nepal’s Parliament in Kathmandu on Monday, in youth-led demonstrations against corruption.

Youth-led mobilisation

The protests mark the latest and most intense in a series of youth-led mobilizations in Nepal in recent years. Students and young professionals have repeatedly taken to the streets to demand accountability from the political class.

Monday’s demonstrations saw thousands marching in the capital, Kathmandu, and other cities carrying placards calling for an end to graft and nepotism.

But protests turned violent as security forces moved to disperse crowds, leaving at least 19 dead and hundreds injured, according to media reports.

The deaths fuelled widespread anger and communities of the diaspora staged solidarity rallies abroad.

By Tuesday afternoon, demonstrators had stormed Parliament, the Supreme Court and Singh Durbar, the central administrative complex in Kathmandu, setting fire to parts of it.

Reports indicate that protesters also targeted the residences of the president, former prime ministers and ministers, and that some prison inmates escaped after police abandoned their posts.

UN ready with support

High Commissioner Türk appealed to all sides to avoid further escalation, recalling Nepal’s history of emerging from conflict to forge peaceful democratic institutions.

“The world has admired Nepal’s emergence from conflict to become a peaceful democracy,” he said.

“Together with the United Nations system, my Office stands ready to support dialogue and trust-building measures that can help de-escalate tensions and restore confidence.”

The UN Country Team in Nepal reinforced that message, emphasising that “the voices of young Nepalis have been heard loud and clear” and warning that lasting stability will depend on concrete steps to address the root causes of their grievances.