Peacekeeping: A lifeline for millions seeking a ‘future without fear’

Governments and civil society organizations have so far submitted more than 60 contributions to a review process mandated under the Pact for the Future, agreed by Member States last year.

The UN has an 80-year legacy that includes deploying multidimensional peacekeeping operations that combine police, troop and civilian personnel; special political missions engaged in conflict prevention, peacemaking and peacebuilding, and electoral support initiatives.

‘A lifeline for millions’

Peacekeeping is the largest and most visible activity in the field, with more than 60,000 men and women from 115 countries currently serving with 11 missions across the globe.

“Peacekeeping is not a luxury; it is a lifeline for millions who count on it for a future without fear,” said Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations.

He warned that today, “achieving lasting political solutions seems increasingly challenging.” Last year, 61 active conflicts raged across the planet, according to the Sweden-based Uppsala Conflict Data Program – the highest number since 1946.

“Conflicts have become protracted, involving more actors and often proxy forces, making negotiated solutions more difficult to achieve,” he said, indicating that the future will likely see more civilians who will require protection.

“It means the need for peace operations increases, potentially alongside other types of operations, including peace enforcement,” he added, and that “the contexts for deployment may be more uncertain and full success harder to achieve.”

Responsive and adaptable

Mr. Lacroix said the future requires “a UN that is capable and ready to respond through missions that are adaptable and tailored to the needs on the ground, guided by strong political strategies and leveraging the tools, capacities and expertise” of the UN and partners.

Peace operations must first have “clear and prioritised mandates” that should also reflect the voice of host states, troop and police contributing countries, regional actors, local communities and other stakeholders.

He called for harnessing “the capacities of digital technologies and artificial intelligence to support the analysis of data as well as to assess the effectiveness of our responses through time.”

Furthermore, pursuing political solutions to conflict should remain a priority, alongside protecting civilians, supporting the strengthening of government accountability.

Promotion and protection of human rights and the advancement of the women, peace and security agenda must also be prioritised.

Additionally, “sustained and uncompromising efforts to uphold the UN Secretary-General’s zero tolerance policy on SEA (sexual exploitation and abuse)” must continue.

Political solutions crucial

Mr. Lacroix stressed that while “the UN’s ability to deliver on the imperative to protect people is very often the benchmark by which we are judged,” peacekeeping is not meant to be indefinite.

“To advance durable political solutions that enable peacekeeping to withdraw without a relapse into conflict requires the strong, unified and ongoing support of this Council - through the adoption of clear, prioritized mandates, active political engagement and statements of support,” he said.

These actions must be matched by countries continuing to pay the dues they owe the UN “in full and on time,” he added.

New tech ‘weaponised on an industrial scale’

Rosemary DiCarlo, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, also commented on the current challenging environment.

She said that “conflicts have become more internationalised”, with influence from regional or global actors. Meanwhile, non-state armed groups continue to proliferate, with many using terrorist tactics with no clear political agenda.

“New technologies, from AI to drones, are being weaponized on an industrial scale, increasing both the lethality of violence and the likelihood of escalation. And transnational drivers, such as organized crime, are now a regular facet of the conflict landscape,” she said.

Changing landscape

To inform the review, her office analysed the history of UN “special political missions” since the Organization’s establishment, identifying three priorities.

She noted that most missions today are deployed in the absence of a comprehensive peace agreement and often in politically volatile situations, even ongoing civil war.

“In such situations, the initial goals of our missions should be more limited – such as preventing a deterioration of violence, achieving a ceasefire, or helping a fragile incipient peace process get off the ground,” she said.

The second priority should be improving coordination between peace operations and UN country teams, while the third is to end mandates which attempt to provide a one-size-fits-all approach.

Ms. Di Carlo concluded by highlighting how the failure or weak implementation of mandates is often related to lack of political support, whether in countries where missions are deployed, or the wider region, or among Security Council members themselves.

“We will therefore need to engage with a laser-like focus on bringing the emphasis back to the political questions at the heart of each conflict and finding multilateral responses to them,” she said.