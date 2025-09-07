Window to prevent famine spreading in Gaza is ‘closing fast’, UN warns

Tom Fletcher’s statement amid what he described as “a massive military offensive” by Israeli forces against Palestinians in Gaza City, and the failure of ceasefire negotiations with Hamas militants.

By the end of September famine will likely have spread into Deir al Balah and Khan Younis, he said, unless there is a huge influx of humanitarian aid: “Death, destruction, starvation and displacement of Palestinian civilians are the result of choices that defy international law and ignore the international community.”

The horror can be stopped, he continued, if aid is allowed in at scale.

Mr. Fletcher called again for an immediate ceasefire, the protection of civilians, the release of all hostages held inside Gaza by Hamas and other militants and the release of arbitrarily detained Palestinians.

He also insisted on the implementation of the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) provisional measures which call for prevention of genocidal acts and the immediate and effective delivery of urgent basic services to Gaza’s civilian population.

No money, nowhere to go

Ahead of a second airstrike on a Gaza City high rise apartment block on Saturday in as many days which Israeli forces claimed was being used by Hamas – which the militant group denied – Israel reportedly dropped leaflets warning residents to relocate to the south.

UN News’s correspondent spoke to families trying to survive in the city amid Israel’s ongoing offensive, who are facing an impossible choice over staying or fleeing.

UN News Abu Amer Al-Sharif, A Palestinian in Gaza City.

Abu Amer al-Sharif said, “we are at a loss," sitting in front of what remains of his house in the city that used to be home to over one million people.

They had salvaged some belongings – but moving again seemed a daunting task.

"You know the financial burden, including transportation costs and rent for new housing. There are no salaries from the authorities and people have no income. Families are required to pay thousands of dollars for the places they move to, in addition to transportation costs. On top of that, our property is damaged," Abu Amer said.

‘I live on the rubble’

In the same neighborhood, Hossam Madi stands amid the rubble of his home, breaking up furniture to sell as firewood.

"We don't have enough money to move to the southern Gaza Strip," he said bluntly.

UN News Hossam Madi, a resident of Sheikh Radwan in northern Gaza City removes some of his belongings from his destroyed home.

"I break wood to sell it to buy a kilo of flour for breakfast or lunch. We have nothing. Look at our house, look what happened to it. I am living on the rubble, and now I will take my things and move to western Gaza.”

Saqr Abu Sultan said he wasn’t sure where they were headed, loading his family’s belongings onto a three-wheeled cart in preparation for leaving the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood.

"The situation is chaotic now. We're trying to evacuate, but we don't know where to go, despite the constant talk of safe areas,” he said.