UN refugee agency urges support to end displacement for millions of Syrians

That’s the message from Kelly Clements, Deputy High Commissioner with the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, speaking on Tuesday after concluding a five-day visit to Lebanon and Syria.

“The international community cannot afford to be mere observers, assessing and judging the developments in Syria,” she said.

“They must take an active role supporting stabilization and recovery efforts, helping Syrians rebuild and reshape their country.”

Homeward bound

More than 1.2 million people have returned to Syria since the fall of the Assad regime last December. Roughly 850,000 have crossed back from Lebanon and elsewhere in the region.

UNHCR has scaled up support to those choosing to return, including by providing money and transportation, to ensure the process is dignified and sustainable.

Meanwhile, returns continue inside Syria, with more than 1.7 million internally displaced people (IDPs), including just over 880,000 individuals who have departed from IDP sites in the north.

Commitment to cooperate

During her visit, Ms. Clements met with top government officials, refugees who have recently returned to Syria, and newly arrived refugees in Lebanon.

In meetings with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and other cabinet members, she expressed appreciation for continued generosity in hosting Syrian refugees and committed to further cooperation in supporting voluntary returns.

Since January, nearly 200,000 Syrian refugees have returned from Lebanon. Many more have indicated that they plan to follow in the coming months, especially after the authorities waived exit fees for those who overstayed their residency.

Ms. Clements also met a group of Syrian refugees who arrived in Lebanon in the past few months after fleeing recent violence back home.

“It's been a dynamic period where we see both Syrians returning, but also others becoming newly displaced,” she said.

“We count on the international community to continue supporting Lebanon and UNHCR’s work here,” she added. “Millions of Syrian refugees are still in neighbouring countries, and the world must not forget about them.”

Return and rebuild

In Syria, Ms. Clements met with Social Affairs Minister Hind Kabawat as well as the governors of Homs and Idleb. She also spoke to recently returned refugees who shared their hopes to rebuild their lives and their country.

“I saw up-close how people have preserved their will to return, stay and rebuild despite the harsh reality of destruction and lack of services following 14 years of war,” she said.

UNHCR and partners have expanded support to areas in Syria that are seeing high numbers of returns.

Ms. Clements visited rural Damascus and met returnees who received shelter assistance and support to start small businesses. She also helped inaugurate a newly habilitated civil registry office in Idleb governorate, which the agency supported.

She stressed that UNHCR and partners are on the ground in Syria doing their part, “but there is so much more to be done and the international community’s commitment to support such efforts is critical.”