UN News
Global perspective Human stories
UN News
Global perspective Human stories

Sudan: Hundreds feared dead in Darfur landslide

Children in Jawa village, East Jebel Marra. (file)
UNAMID/Albert González Farran
Children in Jawa village, East Jebel Marra. (file)

Sudan: Hundreds feared dead in Darfur landslide

Humanitarian Aid

Humanitarians “will spare no effort” to ensure that aid reaches people affected by a deadly landslide in a remote mountain village in Sudan, a senior UN official in the country said on Tuesday. 

Up to 1,000 people are feared dead in the tragedy, which occurred on Sunday in Tarsin village, located in the Jebel Marra range on the border of Central and South Darfur states.

The landslide was triggered by days of heavy rain.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to the people of Sudan at this tragic time,” Luca Renda, interim UN Humanitarian and Resident Coordinator in the country said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the UN and partners are mobilizing to provide support to the affected population.

The humanitarian community stands in solidarity with the people of Sudan and will spare no effort to ensure that aid can reach those in need without delay,” he said.

More to follow on this story…

♦ Receive daily updates directly in your inbox - Subscribe here to a topic.
♦ Download the UN News app for your iOS or Android devices.
 