Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit: Guterres calls for strengthening multilateralism

The Eurasian bloc, comprising 10 member states, is the world’s largest regional organization by population and geography.

Mr. Guterres told leaders that “we are moving towards a multipolar world”, which is both a reality and an opportunity.

He said emerging economies are reshaping trade, diplomacy and development, but at the same time, injustices and divisions are widening.

Principled leadership needed

He stressed the need for principled leadership to strengthen multilateralism, uphold the rule of law, and deliver for people everywhere.

“The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is uniquely positioned to help shape a more peaceful, inclusive, and sustainable future,” he said.

The UN chief highlighted four priority areas, starting with peace and security.

Peace in Gaza and beyond

He pointed to the situation in Gaza, where the scale of death and destruction is horrific and famine has taken hold.

“We need an immediate and permanent ceasefire; the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages; and unimpeded, safe and sustained humanitarian access,” he said.

“And we must advance concrete and irreversible steps toward a two-State solution – the only path to a just and lasting peace for both Palestinians and Israelis.”

Mr. Guterres also addressed the war in Ukraine, saying “it is past time for a ceasefire leading to a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace – in line with the UN Charter, international law, and UN resolutions.”

He also called for protection of civilians, fostering dialogue and securing peace in Sudan, Myanmar, the Sahel, Afghanistan and beyond.

“Your leadership in diplomacy and de-escalation is essential, as are your efforts against terrorism and transnational threats,” he told leaders.

Reform and climate action

The Secretary-General called for reform of the global financial architecture to ensure fair representation for developing countries.

“We are no longer in 1945 – and our institutions must reflect today’s realities,” he said.

The third area for action concerns confronting climate change.

“We are reaching a tipping point and need meaningful reductions of emissions. G20 countries – responsible for 80 per cent of global emissions – must lead,” he said.

He urged all governments to submit new climate action plans before the COP30 UN climate conference in Brazil this November.

“We must also set a clear path to delivering $1.3 trillion by 2030. Developed countries must honour their commitments. And we need a breakthrough on adaptation,” he added.

He called for doubling adaptation finance, scaling up early warning systems, building resilient infrastructure and phasing out fossil fuels while speeding up the transition to renewable energy.

Cooperation on technology

The final area for action is digital cooperation as new technologies bring both opportunities and risk.

He said the UN General Assembly has just established two mechanisms – an Independent Scientific Panel and a Global Dialogue on governance of artificial intelligence (AI) – to give all countries a voice and prevent fragmentation.

“These mechanisms mark a breakthrough for global AI cooperation – leveraging the unique convening power of the United Nations,” he said.

Put people first

In conclusion, he said that as the UN marks its 80th anniversary, countries must strengthen international cooperation for the 21st century and always put people first.

In this regard, he welcomed China’s Global Governance Initiative, announced that day, which “is anchored in multilateralism and underscores the importance of safeguarding the international system with the UN at its core and the international order underpinned by international law.”