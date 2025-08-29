Ukraine: ‘Diplomatic momentum’ at risk amid large-scale Russian strikes

Miroslav Jenča, Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas, was speaking a day after the latest wave of Russian airstrikes across the country, with at least 23 people killed in the capital, Kyiv.

“The mounting death toll and devastation caused by the intensifying fighting over the summer, run counter to the significant efforts over the past few months to give diplomacy a chance,” he said.

Young lives lost

According to Ukrainian officials, Russia launched 598 drones and 31 missiles across Ukraine overnight between 27 and 28 August.

Four children aged between two and 17 were among those killed in Kyiv and 64 people were injured. Several buildings were damaged in 33 locations across all 10 districts of the city.

“Most of the fatalities occurred in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, where a missile reportedly struck a five-story residential building, demolishing it from the first to the fifth floor,” he said.

Civilian casualties also were reported in five other regions – Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Kherson – and a train depot in Vinnytsia region was reportedly hit.

Dangerous escalation

Mr. Jenča said these strikes “are only the latest in the brutal escalation of country-wide aerial attacks.”

The full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022. In July, the UN human rights office, OHCHR, recorded rising civilian casualties across 18 regions and the capital.

Last month “set a new, tragic record for monthly casualties”, with 286 killed and 1,388 injured – the highest number since May 2022, the top UN official said.

The impact of the conflict has also been felt by civilians in Russia. Local authorities have reported casualties there, including in the border regions of Belgorod, Kursk and Bryansk.

Russian officials also reported that a fire broke out after a Ukrainian drone was shot down near the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant.

Although the UN is unable to verify these reports, the growing impact of the conflict on civilians in Russia is of concern, he said, reiterating UN condemnation of attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Winter support

“We are also concerned about the impact of the expanding and escalating fighting on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine as we are entering the fourth winter of the full-scale war,” he continued.

He underlined the UN’s full commitment to supporting civilians, adding that targeted winter support preparations are underway for 1.7 million people, though more donor funding is urgently needed.

Diplomatic efforts welcomed

On the diplomatic front, he said the Secretary-General has welcomed recent efforts led by the United States President. This includes separate meetings this month between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, in Alaska, and another between the Presidents of the US and Ukraine and European leaders in Washington.

The UN has also welcomed earlier rounds of direct talks between senior Ukrainian and Russian officials held in Istanbul between May and July, and commended prisoner exchanges that have continued to take place as a result.

Appeal for de-escalation

“However, as large-scale attacks against civilians persist and civilian casualties rise, the current diplomatic momentum is at risk of rapidly fading if the focus on the need to end the violence and engage in genuine peace talks is not maintained,” he said.

“We therefore urge all concerned to urgently de-escalate the situation and to redouble efforts to create conditions for inclusive diplomatic efforts towards a cessation of hostilities and a just peace.”

Mr. Jenča concluded his remarks by renewing the Secretary-General’s appeal for a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire.