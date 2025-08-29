World News in Brief: Executions surge in Iran, nuclear test threat, Burkina Faso declares top official unwelcome

At least 841 people have been put to death by the Government of Iran since the beginning of the year, with ethnic minorities and migrants “disproportionately targeted”, said OHCHR spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani.

Some executions have been carried out publicly, she added, with seven reported this year based on available information: “The real situation might be different. It might be worse given the lack of transparency in the use of the death penalty.”

Imminent executions

Eleven people now face imminent execution; six have been charged with “armed rebellion” owing to their alleged membership of the Mojahedin-e-Khalq group.

Tweet URL

Five others are on death row in connection with their participation in the 2022 protests, following the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, who was detained by Iran’s so-called morality police for not wearing her hijab correctly.

Ms. Shamdasani reiterated calls from UN rights chief Volker Türk for Iran to impose a moratorium on the application of the capital punishment, as a step towards its abolition.

UN chief warns against ‘playing with fire’ as nuclear test threat looms

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has issued a stark warning on the International Day against Nuclear Tests, urging world leaders to halt the threat of renewed detonations.

“Stop playing with fire. Now is the time to silence the bombs before they speak again,” he said in his message, which coincides with the 80th anniversary of the first nuclear test on 16 July 1945 – in the New Mexico desert under the Manhattan Project.

A deadly legacy

Since then, more than 2,000 nuclear tests have been carried out worldwide.

Atmospheric tests in the early decades of the nuclear era spread radioactive fallout across continents, contaminating land and seas, displacing communities and leaving survivors facing health crises passed down through generations.

The international day was declared by the UN General Assembly in 2009, following Kazakhstan’s closure of the Semipalatinsk test site.

It has since become a rallying point for governments, civil society and campaigners pressing for an end to nuclear testing and progress towards full disarmament.

Mr. Guterres stressed that nuclear testing remains a grave danger amid rising geopolitical tensions. He urged States to ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), adopted by a large majority in 1996 but still not in force nearly three decades later.

“We must never forget the horrific legacy of over 2,000 nuclear tests,” the Secretary-General said. “The world cannot accept this.”

Burkina Faso declares UN Coordinator persona non grata

The UN chief has expressed regret of the decision by authorities in Burkina Faso to declare the UN’s Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in the country, Carol Flore-Smereczniak, persona non grata.

In a statement on Friday, António Guterres said that the transitional authorities had announced the diplomatic sanction declaring her unwelcome, on 18 August.

Tweet URL

The UN chief expressed “full confidence” in her “professionalism and dedication and in the broader United Nations system in Burkina Faso.”

During her tenure, Ms. Flore-Smereczniak – who has now left the country – led UN efforts working closely with the Burkinabe authorities to support development initiatives and provide humanitarian assistance.

UN will continue to support Burkinabe

The statement stresses that the UN Charter makes clear the doctrine of persona non grata does not apply to UN officials, as staff members appointed by the Secretary-General are responsible solely to the Organization, and Member States undertake to respect their exclusively international character.

In line with the Charter, the United Nations enjoys privileges and immunities, including the right of its staff to remain and carry out their mandated work.

“Only the Secretary-General, as the Chief Administrative Officer of the Organization, has the authority to decide – after careful investigation – on the withdrawal of any United Nations official.”

Mr. Guterres reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to continue supporting the people of Burkina Faso, and to keep working with the national authorities.