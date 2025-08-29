‘Our livelihoods have been cut off’, say West Bank farmers ahead of olive harvest

Like thousands of Palestinian farmers, he faces growing restrictions from Israeli forces and settlers, who have made the olive harvest season – running from September to November – a time of uncertainty and struggle.

In recent years, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has supported olive farmers and cooperatives to improve access to and management of land and water resources, introduced sustainable practices such as intercropping, and helped them increase food production and income by using natural resources more efficiently.

The olive harvest is both a primary source of livelihood for thousands of families and an integral part of Palestinian heritage.

Yet, attacks on the harvest threaten such heritage and hinder Palestinian farmers’ work and way of life – as settler attacks reach their highest level in at least two decades, according to the UN aid coordination office, OCHA.

‘Unprecedented’ risks

“As the West Bank gears up for the annual olive harvest, the message from farmers is clear: This year’s harvest season is marked by uncertainty, and livelihoods are under unprecedented risk,” said Ciro Fiorillo, FAO’s Head of Office in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

The combination of State policies and settler violence has prevented Palestinians from accessing tens of thousands of dunums of farmland and pasture, one dunum equating 1,000 square meters.

These restrictions have contributed to the destruction of the local economy and the displacement of thousands of Palestinian herders and farmers, in conditions that may amount to forcible transfer, according to the UN human rights office (OHCHR).

© UNRWA/Marwan Baghdadi Olives and olive oil production in the West Bank are a cornerstone of Palestinian culture.

“Our livelihoods have been cut off. Olive crops are the primary source of income for farmers,” a Palestinian farmer from Kufr Qaddum village, told UN News.

Land access denied

“For two years now, we have been denied access to our lands,” Yousef, a Palestinian farmer from Kufr Qaddum told UN News. All land in the northern area of the village has been sealed off with an iron gate following the most recent escalation between Iran and Israel.

Yousef's family owns over 300 dunums of land, primarily cultivated with olive trees, located near the Israeli Kedumim settlement, in Qalqiliya Governorate.

Since Hamas’s attack on Israel in 2023, they have had no access to their land, including during the harvesting season.

“These lands cover approximately four to five thousand dunams. We have been prevented from accessing them,” Yousef said, adding that “this issue [affected] all farmers across the entire West Bank.”

Mohammed, a Palestinian farmer from Kifl Harris, a village located near the Israeli Ariel settlement in Salfit Governorate, has been denied access to over 3,000 dunums of olive-cultivated land located within the settlement boundary. This restriction has completely cut off the ability of Kifl Harris’s farmers to tend to and harvest their groves.

“The olive season is our main economic lifeline as farmers and employees in both the public and the private sectors,” Mohammed told UN News, adding that Palestinian farmers had not been given a reason for being denied access.

“After settlers installed a caravan on our family’s land, access to more than 200 dunums of farmland, much of it planted with olive trees, was restricted,” Ahmed, a farmer from Khalet Al Luza told OCHA.

Harassment from settlers

“We have endured all kinds of harassment from settlers and the [Israeli] army,” Yousef from Kufr Qaddum told us.

In an advisory opinion from July 2024, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) concluded that Israel’s continued presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory is unlawful and that it is under an obligation to end its unlawful presence “as rapidly as possible”.

© UNOCHA Settlers installed a caravan on a Palestinian family's land in Khalet Al Luza, West Bank.

“Settler attacks have affected all farmers. I, personally, have been prevented from reaching my land, and we've been subjected to repeated attacks by settlers and the army, including theft of olive crops, theft of olive harvesting equipment, vehicle vandalism, cutting down olive trees, and threats,” Yousef said.

In a statement published on 30 July, the UN human rights office (OHCHR) warned of escalating Israeli settler violence “with the acquiescence, support, and in some cases participation” of Israeli forces.

It stated that Israeli Government “policy and legislative actions appear aimed at emptying certain areas of the West Bank of the Palestinian population, advancing the settlement enterprise, and consolidating the annexation” of large parts of the West Bank.

“We urge you to work with international institutions through peaceful means to achieve a result that enables us to access our lands safely and harvest the fruits of our olives and trees,” Yousef pleaded.

“Together with our resource partners, FAO is committed to continuing supporting local olive cultivation, which is as important to livelihoods and food security as it is to Palestinian culture and tradition,” said Mr. Fiorillo.

*Names in this story have been changed to protect the identities of those featured.