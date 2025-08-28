World News In Brief: Iran sanctions, Yemen floods appeal, new SDG advocates

“I can tell you that the Secretary-General is aware that today, the Security Council received this joint letter from the three countries,” UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told journalists.

The three European nations were signatories to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), an agreement that granted Iran sanctions relief in exchange for strict limits on uranium enrichment, stockpile levels and centrifuge use, alongside robust monitoring and verification by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Snapback clause

The agreement includes a so-called “snapback mechanism” that allows for the reinstatement of sanctions within 30 days if Iran is found to be non-compliant.

“The Secretary-General urges the JCPOA participants and the Security Council to continue negotiations to find a diplomatic solution that ensures the peaceful nature of the Iranian nuclear programme and brings about economic benefits to the people of Iran,” Mr. Dujarric said.

He said the coming weeks offer “a window of opportunity” to deescalate tensions and pursue a peaceful resolution.

The Secretary-General also underscored the urgency of avoiding a renewed military conflict, and prioritising dialogue.

In Yemen, IOM appeals for support amid deadly flooding

The UN migration agency, IOM, appealed on Thursday for international support for war-ravaged Yemen, after violent storms devastated communities, destroying homes and sweeping away livelihoods.

Latest assessments by the International Organization for Migration across 73 displacement sites indicate that well over 46,000 people have been affected.

Yemen has been in crisis since Houthi rebels took up arms against the internationally-recognised Government, seizing control of the capital Sanna’a in 2014.

An uneasy truce largely holds but clashes continue internally, together with Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping and exchanges of airstrikes with Israel rooted in the Gaza conflict.

‘Another devastating blow’

“The floods in Yemen are another devastating blow for families who have already lost so much,” said Abdusattor Esoev, IOM’s Chief of Mission in Yemen.

The governorates of Ibb, Sana’a, Ma’rib, Al Hodeidah, and Ta’iz are among the worst hit, with floods damaging homes, farmland, and public infrastructure.

The latest crisis in Yemen mirrors last year’s devastating floods, which caused widespread damage and loss of life.

This year’s storms have been even more intense and demonstrate how climate change is deepening vulnerabilities across the country and pushing communities further into crisis, IOM said.

UN chief welcomes two new sustainability advocates

The UN chief welcomed two new Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) advocates on Thursday: Masai Ujiri, Co-Founder of Giants of Africa and former Vice-Chairman and President of the Toronto Raptors; and Muniba Mazari – an award-winning advocate for disability rights, inclusion, and gender equality.

“The SDG Advocates play a vital role in inspiring global action and ambition to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals,” said Secretary-General António Guterres.

Through his non-profit Giants of Africa, Mr Ujiri uses basketball as a transformative tool to create opportunities for youth across Africa and beyond.

“Sport doesn’t just unite people - it breaks down barriers, builds hope and transforms entire communities,” he said.

Pakistan’s ‘Iron Lady’

Ms Mazari, known as the “Iron Lady of Pakistan” has inspired millions through her personal story and her commitment to championing marginalised communities after a spinal cord injury left her using a wheelchair.

“Inclusion is not a privilege; it is a right. I am proud to be an SDG Advocate and to elevate the voices of those who are often unheard,” she said.

Mr Ujiri and Ms Mazari join a global cohort of leaders committed to accelerating progress and inspiring action across all 17 SDGs.