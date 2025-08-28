Security Council: UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon extended for a ‘final time’

But the resolution stipulates it will then begin a one year “orderly and safe drawdown and withdrawal of its personnel”, in close consultation with the Lebanese Government.

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was established by the Security Council in 1978 to oversee the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the south and has played an important role in monitoring security in southern Lebanon ever since.

The mission’s ‘blue helmets’ are mandated to implement resolution 1701 which brought an end to hostilities between Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants in 2006.

Since the formal end of fighting between the two sides last November which devastated areas of southern Lebanon, UNIFIL has been supporting the national army’s (LAF) mission to establish full control of the south – but Israel continues to have a presence in violation of Lebanese sovereignty.

Continuing role during drawdown

During the withdrawal period after the end of next year, the resolution says UNIFIL is authorised to continue providing security and assistance to UN personnel, while continuing to “maintain situational awareness” around UNIFIL outposts and bases.

It will also “contribute to the protection of civilians and the safe civilian-led delivery of humanitarian assistance.”

Furthermore, the resolution calls on the Secretary-General to present options by 1 June next year for the future implementation of resolution 1701 to establish a permanent end to fighting between Israel and militants in Lebanon.

Negotiations went down to the wire this week, with the United States acting Permanent Representative telling Thursday’s meeting it was already time for Lebanese forces to assume greater responsibility, without UN peacekeepers.

Penholder France led negotiations over the mandate, and their representative told ambassadors that UNIFIL’s ongoing efforts were vital: “Any premature withdrawal could undermine or even weaken the efforts of the Lebanese Government” in the south, he said.