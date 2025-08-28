Gaza death and destruction ‘without parallel in recent times’: Guterres

“Israel’s initial steps to militarily take over Gaza City signals a new and dangerous phase,” he told journalists in New York, warning against the devastating consequences.

“Hundreds of thousands of civilians – already exhausted and traumatized – would be forced to flee yet again, plunging families into even deeper peril. This must stop.”

‘Endless catalogue of horrors’

Mr. Guterres was speaking ahead of a Security Council meeting on the situation in Haiti but stopped to brief reporters on the “unfolding tragedy that is Gaza”, where “yet more unconscionable Israeli strikes” have occurred.

Incidents include the two airstrikes on Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis earlier this week which killed civilians, including medical personnel and journalists, “all with the world watching”.

The Secretary-General said “these attacks are part of an endless catalogue of horrors” and called for accountability.

“Gaza is piled with rubble, piled with bodies, and piled with examples of what may be serious violations of international law,” he said.

“Hostages taken by Hamas and other groups must be released and the atrocious treatment they have been forced to endure must stop. Civilians must be protected.”

Unparalleled destruction and famine

Mr. Guterres stressed that “the levels of death and destruction in Gaza are without parallel in recent times”.

Moreover, “famine is no longer a looming possibility - it is a present-day catastrophe.”

People are dying from hunger, yet Gaza’s food, water and healthcare systems have been systematically dismantled.

Israel’s obligations

“These are the facts on the ground. And they are the result of deliberate decisions that defy basic humanity,” he said. “Israel, as the occupying power, has clear obligations.”

He said Israel must ensure the provision of food, water, medicine, and other essentials. This is in addition to agreeing to and facilitating far greater humanitarian access to Gaza as well as protecting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Mr. Guterres said the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has given binding provisional measures which must be implemented in full and immediately.

They include the obligation to take all steps to ensure unfettered humanitarian and medical assistance to Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip without delay and in full cooperation with the United Nations.

UN staff killed, aid efforts blocked

Meanwhile, the UN and partners are doing all they can, he said. This is often at great personal risk, as tragically 366 UN personnel have been killed.

“Day after day, our efforts are being blocked, delayed, and denied,” he said. “This is unacceptable.”

Settlement expansion in the West Bank

Mr. Guterres also addressed the situation in the West Bank, describing it as “profoundly alarming”.

He said Israeli military operations, settler violence, demolitions, and discriminatory policies are driving displacement and deepening vulnerability.

Furthermore, the relentless expansion of settlements is fracturing communities and cutting off access to vital resources.

The Israeli authorities recently approved of a plan for the construction of thousands of settlements in the E1 area. He said this would effectively separate the northern and southern West Bank, representing “an existential threat to the two-state solution” between Israelis and Palestinians.

“I repeat: the Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank including East Jerusalem have been established – and are being maintained -- in violation of international law,” he stressed.

“Israel must cease such actions and comply with its obligations.”

‘No more excuses’

The Secretary-General concluded his remarks by emphasizing that there is no military solution to the conflict.

“I appeal once again for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, unfettered humanitarian access across Gaza, and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages,” he said.

“Starvation of the civilian population must never be used as a method of warfare. Civilians must be protected. Humanitarian access must be unimpeded,” he added, ending with a plea for “No more excuses. No more obstacles. No more lies.”