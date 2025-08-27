Hunger and disease in Gaza will only worsen from ‘man-made’ famine: WHO

In an online alert, the UN agency said that disease and hunger will only increase, unless all Israeli impediments to aid delivery at scale are removed and access is allowed across the Strip.

The UN aid coordination office, OCHA, confirmed on Wednesday that some aid is allowed into the enclave every day, albeit far too little to meet the huge level of needs.

OCHA’s Olga Cherevko returned this week to a UN-supported community kitchen in Gaza City that she last visited in March, which had been struggling to stay open even then during the total blockade.

Community resilience

It had been forced to close – but managed to reopen again 10 days ago: “They're now feeding 5,000 people a day, making meals hot meals for people in need in the neighbouring communities,” she said.

“Of course, the number of meals being cooked every day remains severely insufficient because the volume of supplies entering remains severely insufficient, and the only way for us to stop famine is by ensuring that more supplies are entering every day.”

The WHO appeal comes two days after at least 20 people were killed in a double strike on Nasser hospital in southern Gaza, with four health workers and five journalists among the victims.

Across the Gaza Strip today, WHO said that more than half a million people are trapped in famine, with destruction to food and health services, and to water and sanitation systems.

‘Act without delay’

The UN General Assembly-mandated Palestinian rights committee issued a statement on Wednesday reminding that the famine is projected to spread in the coming days, if Israel fails to allow in more food aid.

“This catastrophic man-made disaster comes on the heels of two years of near total Israeli destruction and blockade of Gaza and relentless military assaults that have decimated civilian infrastructure, including food production capacities and all other means of subsistence,” the committee said.

“This is a grave breach of international law. States must act without delay to fulfill their legal obligations towards bringing a rapid end to this catastrophe and illegal situation.”

More to follow...