World News in Brief: More deaths in Ukraine, lengthy detentions in Egypt, AI governance, US postal tariffs

Since Friday, 11 civilians have been killed and more than 90 wounded, according to the authorities. Schools and energy infrastructure also were damaged.

The Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine was the most affected, with the town of Kostiantynivka particularly hard hit.

Six other regions – Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia – were also impacted, with homes, schools, ambulances and power infrastructure in front-line areas sustaining damage.

In response, aid organizations have distributed repair materials, hot meals and drinks, in addition to providing psychological support.

Families on the run

Meanwhile, humanitarians continue to support people fleeing hostilities in the Donetsk and Dnipro regions.

OCHA said over 2,000 people, many of them children, were evacuated from Donetsk between Friday and Monday.

“With growing pressure on the transit site in the town of Pavlohrad, authorities and aid organizations opened new facilities in the village of Voloske, Dnipro region, and the town of Lozova, Kharkiv region,” the agency said.

Evacuees receive medical and psychosocial support, hot meals, water and hygiene supplies, and can register for cash assistance before moving on to safer areas.

At the same time, humanitarians are also supporting arrivals in other parts of Ukraine.

Egypt urged to end ‘rotation’ detention practice targeting Government critics

The UN human rights office, OHCHR, called on Tuesday for Egypt to end a practice known as “rotation” which allows Government critics to be held arbitrarily and for prolonged periods even after serving their sentences or completing maximum pre-trial detention.

Human rights defenders, activists, lawyers, journalists, peaceful protesters and political opponents are among those who have been targeted.

The latest case concerns poet Galal El-Behairy, who was arbitrarily detained after completing a prison term on 31 July 2021 for writing songs and poetry critical of the Government.

He has since faced similar charges in two different cases under the counter-terrorism law and the penal code. The latest charges were brought on 19 August 2025, extending his detention for at least 15 more days.

Suppressing critical voices

Rotation “has become a tool by which the Egyptian Government represses those perceived to be critical of its policies,” OHCHR Spokesman Thameen Al-Kheetan told journalists in Geneva.

“Most of those targeted by ‘rotation’ should not have been detained or jailed in the first place, as the charges brought against them are often related to the exercise of their legitimate rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly,” he said.

OHCHR urged the Egyptian authorities to immediately end the practice and release all those who have been subjected to it.

UN announces two new mechanisms to promote cooperation on AI governance

The UN Secretary-General welcomed the General Assembly’s decision on Tuesday to establish two new mechanisms to promote international cooperation on the governance of artificial intelligence (AI).

The establishment of the UN Independent International Scientific Panel on AI and the Global Dialogue on AI Governance marks a significant step forward in global efforts to harness the benefits of the technology while addressing its risks.

The development underlines commitment by Member States to build on the Global Digital Compact adopted as part of the Pact for the Future last September, UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told journalists in New York.

Fostering inclusion, informing decision-making

He said the Global Dialogue will provide an inclusive platform within the UN for States and stakeholders to discuss the critical issues concerning AI facing humanity today.

The Scientific Panel will serve as a crucial bridge between cutting-edge AI research and policymaking, he added.

“By providing rigorous, independent scientific assessments, it will help the international community to anticipate emerging challenges and make informed decisions about how we govern this transformative technology,” he explained.

The Secretary-General will soon launch an open call for nominations for the Scientific Panel, which will present its annual reports at the Global Dialogue on AI Governance to take place in July 2026 in Geneva and 2027 in New York.

In the interim, all stakeholders are urged “to support this historic initiative and contribute to building a future where artificial intelligence serves the common good of all humanity.”

UN/Anold Kayanda This post office was officially opened on 4 September 1981 in Karagwe District, Kagera Region in Tanzania

UN postal agency striving to keep packages moving ahead of US duty-free deadline

The UN postal agency says it is taking all possible measures to keep packages flowing to the United States after dozens of countries suspended service.

“Maintaining the trust of the billions of people served by the postal network is our top priority,” said Universal Postal Union (UPU) Director General Masahiko Metoki.

Starting on 29 August, the US announced that it will suspend duty-free “de minimis” measures for low-value packages.

That means packages worth less than $800 will no longer be exempt from customs duties and may require new processing requirements. There is no impact on letters.

A big change

The UPU noted that while each country has the sovereign right to adopt its own customs policies, the change “will entail considerable operational changes for postal operators around the world” – given the short notice.

Postal services in at least 25 countries have suspended their outbound postal services to the US, citing uncertainties related to transit, according to the UPU.

The UN agency says it is working to help countries adjust to new customs duty collection and remittance process and is in contact with the US Government to develop practical solutions.