Putting water management at the centre of the climate change fight

Currently underway in Stockholm from 24 to 28 August, the 35th World Water Week meeting highlights the crucial link between water and global warming, under the theme, Water For Climate Action.

At the core of sustainable development and basic human survival, safe drinking water is critical for socio-economic development, energy and food production – and healthy ecosystems.

Meanwhile, reliable water supply is also at the heart of adaptation efforts in an increasingly warming world.

Tweet URL

Landlocked countries

Improved access to water is creating new opportunities for people in some of the world’s most remote communities, particularly in landlocked developing countries (LLDCs).

On Wednesday, UN-Water – which coordinates the UN’s work on water and sanitation – will bring together LLDCs that have demonstrated substantial progress towards ensuring the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs).

This session will provide an opportunity for other LLDCs to draw lessons from the progress made by Bhutan, Rwanda, and Saudi Arabia in ensuring safe drinking water and effective water management.

Innovative financing

The lack of safely managed water, sanitation and hygiene services, severely impacts human well-being, dignity and opportunities – especially for women and girls.

Indeed, contaminated water, inadequate sanitation, and poor hygiene practices are still undermining efforts to end extreme poverty and control disease outbreaks in the world’s poorest countries.

On Thursday, UN-Water and partners will galvanise donors and other key collaborators to address financing gaps in water and sanitation provision.

Discussions will focus on different models and building alliances to unlock innovative funding mechanisms for safer universal access.