Gaza: UN calls for probe following deadly strikes on Nasser Hospital

At least 20 people were killed, including four health workers and five journalists, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Gebreyesus said in a tweet.

Fifty other people were injured, including critically ill patients who were already receiving care.

Healthcare under attack

“While people in Gaza are being starved, their already limited access to healthcare is being further crippled by repeated attacks,” Tedros remarked.

“We cannot say it loudly enough: STOP attacks on healthcare. Ceasefire now.”

He said the hospital’s main building, which houses the emergency department, inpatient ward, and surgical unit, was hit.

The strikes also damaged the emergency staircase.

Global indifference and inaction

The head of UN Palestine refugee agency UNRWA also took to social media in the wake of the news.

“Silencing the last remaining voices reporting about children dying silently and famine with the world’s indifference and inaction is shocking,” said Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini.

He called for compassion to prevail, saying “let us undo this manmade famine by opening the gates without restrictions, ⁠protecting journalists and humanitarian and health workers,” stressing the need for political will now.

The UN recently noted that more than 240 journalists have been killed in Gaza since the war began nearly two years ago following deadly Hamas-led attacks on Israel.

Roughly 1,200 people were killed and 250 hostages were taken to the enclave, some of whom remain in captivity.

Guterres calls for investigation

UN Secretary-General António Guterres strongly condemned the deadly airstrikes and called for a prompt and impartial investigation.

“These latest horrific killings highlight the extreme risks that medical personnel and journalists face as they carry out their vital work amid this brutal conflict,” UN Spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said in a statement.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that among the reporters killed was female journalist Mariam Abu Dagga who partnered with the agency last year on a photo essay depicting the dire situation in Gaza.

The Secretary-General reiterated that medical personnel and journalists must be able to perform their essential duties without interference, intimidation, or harm, in full accordance with international humanitarian law.

He also renewed his call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, unfettered humanitarian access across the enclave, and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s office issued a statement later in the day saying the Government “deeply regrets the tragic mishap” which occurred at the Nasser Hospital.

Famine spreading

The number of deaths in Gaza has surpassed 61,000, according to the local health authorities.

Last week, food security experts confirmed that famine has taken root in Gaza Governorate, projecting that it will spread.

The Gaza Ministry of Health said on Tuesday that 11 people have died from malnutrition and starvation in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall total to 300.

Displacement deepens

Meanwhile, people across the enclave continue to be displaced while seeking safety and shelter.

Humanitarians said that between 20 and 24 August, some 5,000 people are estimated to have been displaced from northern Gaza to Deir Al-Balah and Khan Younis. Roughly 8,000 more have been displaced to the west of Gaza City.

Overall, new displacements have surpassed 800,000 since the end of the ceasefire in mid-March.

Obstructions to aid delivery

At the same time, aid convoys in Gaza continue to face delays, movement obstructions and other challenges.

On Sunday, only seven out of 15 humanitarian missions that required coordination with Israel were facilitated, including the collection of fuel from the Kerem Shalom border crossing for distribution to areas where it is needed most.

“Four missions had to be either cancelled by the organisers or were denied outright by Israeli authorities,” OCHA said.

“The remaining ones were initially approved but then impeded on the ground and only partially accomplished, including the collection of food and vaccines from the crossings.”

Education on hold

As children around the world start heading back to school, their counterparts in Gaza continue to miss out on education.

Several education facilities that are being used as shelters for displaced people were attacked last week, according to aid partners.

“With local authorities announcing that final exams for over 35,000 high school students are due to be held in two weeks, the UN and its partners reiterate their call for the protection of education facilities in accordance with international law,” OCHA said.