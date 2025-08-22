Guterres in Japan: ‘Humanity is strongest when we stand as one’

It brings together more than 160 countries and organizations – a testament to Japan’s enduring commitment to global dialogue and cooperation, said Secretary-General António Guterres.

“Japan has helped shape some of the most important multilateral achievements of our time,” he added, commending Japan for choosing peace and international cooperation following defeat at the end of the Second World War.

A tireless advocate for nuclear disarmament, a generous contributor to peace, and a steadfast champion of human security, Japan has help lead ever since it joined the United Nations nearly 70 years ago.

Commitment to cooperation

“The moral of the United Nations’ story is simple: humanity is strongest when we stand as one,” Mr. Guterres said.

“Although many may not realise it, the United Nations touches our lives every single day,” he said, noting that the UN provides food assistance to more than 150 million people, supplies vaccines to 45 per cent of the world’s children, and supports elections in some 50 countries.

From landmines to biodiversity, women’s rights to refugees, freedom of the press to access to clean water, the UN sustains a vast global system of conventions and treaties – while its Charter is the pillar of international law.

‘Reform is crucial’

But today, as the multilateral project of nations working together under a common purpose is challenged, it must adapt.

From the composition of the Security Council to unjust and unfair international financial systems, reform is crucial.

Since leaders adopted the Pact for the Future in 2024, a blueprint to make multilateralism more effective, Mr. Guterres has also launched the UN80 initiative to help ensure that the 80th anniversary of the UN is not only a moment of reflection, but a catalyst for renewal.

“These are times of peril. But they are also times of profound opportunity -and obligation,” said the Secretary General.