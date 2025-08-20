World News in Brief: Sudan hospitals under fire, world remembers victims of terrorism, DR Congo

Tweet URL

A grenade attack inside Zalingei Hospital in Darfur State, led Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) to suspend all of its activities there yesterday.

MSF had previously led a cholera emergency response at the medical facility, providing life-saving treatment for 160 patients in the past two weeks alone.

“The rules of war are clear that the wounded and sick, medical personnel and hospitals be protected at all times,” said UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, at the regular briefing on Wednesday.

Do not give up on Sudan

In concert with the Sudanese Ministry of Health and humanitarian partners, the UN continues working to expand access to cholera vaccines across the country, including more than two million reached during a recent campaign across Khartoum, Al Jazirah and Sennar States.

With famine having been confirmed in parts of Sudan, the UN and its partners are also working to deliver food assistance wherever they can — but ongoing conflict has threatened their ability to access some locations.

For the first time since the conflict began in April 2023, the World Food Programme (WFP) reached rural areas of North Darfur State on 14 August and provided over 50,000 displaced people with food.

On 19 August, Luca Renda, the Sudan representative of the UN Development Programme (UNDP) in Sudan, lauded the work of humanitarians who continue to provide lifesaving assistance despite extreme risk to their own safety.

“Sudanese humanitarians continue to deliver. They cross frontlines. They navigate insecurity and bureaucracy. They risk everything to reach people in need. They have not given up and neither must we.”

International Day honours victims of terrorism

Thursday, 21 August, marks the eighth commemoration of the International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism.

Although the violent scourge is condemned worldwide, victims and survivors of terrorism often feel their voices are not heard and struggle to have their needs supported and rights upheld, especially when few Member States have the resources to help them recover.

This year’s theme is United by Hope: Collective Action for Victims of Terrorism, highlighting the power of solidarity among victims to turn pain into purpose and drive meaningful change.

In observance of the day, the UN Office of Counterterrorism will host a virtual event and a panel discussion featuring five survivors of terrorism from different regions.

“On this solemn day, we honour the victims and survivors of terrorism everywhere – saluting their courage, acknowledging their pain, and reaffirming our enduring commitment to peace, justice, and human rights, Secretary-General António Guterres, said in a video message.

Mr. Guterres welcomed the launch of the UN-supported Victims of Terrorism Associations Network, which works to empower victims and amplify their voices.

“Victims of terrorism are showing the way: supporting one another, speaking out, and championing the rights of all those affected,” he continued, urging governments, civil society and the international community to “match their courage.”

DR Congo: Deadly violence continues in the east

Violence continues in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in the form of deadly attacks by the Allied Democratic Forces militia across North Kivu between 9 and 16 August.

"Yesterday, gunfire was reported near the UN Mission’s base in Bayoo and also close to the base of Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) in Bule, in Ituri Province,” said UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric during Wednesday’s briefing in New York.

The UN mission, MONUSCO, activated security protocols and deployed patrols to secure the area and nearby sites hosting internally displaced people.

Peacekeeping efforts

Meanwhile, MONUSCO’s Commander led a delegation to Komanda in Ituri Province, to meet community representatives and honour victims of a massacre perpetrated by the ADF in July, which killed hundreds of civilians.

From 15 to 18 August, at the request of local communities, UN peacekeepers also deployed a Mobile Operating Base in Soleniama, Ituri, to support demobilisation efforts, with the help of religious leaders.