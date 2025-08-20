Terror threat posed by ISIL ‘remains volatile and complex,’ Security Council hears

While multiple Da’esh leaders have perished in the past few years, “the group has managed to retain its operational capacity”, Vladimir Voronkov, head of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) told the Security Council Wednesday.

Da’esh makes use of regional and domestic affiliates and continues to receive substantial global donations, operating through regional hubs and cross-border financial networks.

The threat the extremist group poses is notably exacerbated in Africa’s Sahel region, where ISIL affiliates such as Islamic State West Africa Province have emerged as prolific producers of terrorist propaganda, which continues to attract foreign recruits.

Despite significant national and international efforts to counter Da’esh – which rose to prominence in 2014 after taking over large swathes of Iraq and Syria – the continuing threat posed, underscores the urgency of sustained global cooperation.

Security gaps

In Afghanistan, ISIL-Khorasan continues to represent one of the most serious threats to Central Asia and beyond, with the group continuing to target civilians, while exploiting discontent with the de facto authorities in the country.

Meanwhile, Da’esh remains active in Iraq and Syria – despite the military defeats in Mosul and Raqqa in 2017 – attempting to restore its operational capacity in the Badia region and renewing efforts to destabilise local authorities.

In Syria, where the situation remains fragile since the takeover led by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, ISIL continues to exploit security gaps, conduct covert operations and incite sectarian tensions in the country.

Detention camps

“The security, humanitarian and human rights situation in the camps and other facilities in the northeast of Syria remains deeply concerning,” said Mr. Voronkov.

Camps such as al-Hol are currently hosting tens of thousands of individuals, primarily women and children – many with alleged ties to ISIL – who remain in prolonged detention under unsafe and undignified conditions.

These environments present serious risks of radicalisation to terrorism and are contrary to obligations under international law,” he said.

Mr. Voronkov called for the “safe, voluntary, and dignified repatriation of all concerned individuals, with a particular focus on children.”

New technology

“There is a marked increase in the interlinkage of diverse methods and the integration of digital technologies with conventional techniques,” Elisa de Anda Madrazo, President of close UN-partner the Financial Action Task Force, told ambassadors.

The use of new and emerging technologies and artificial intelligence by Da’esh remains a growing challenge, notably as the group is increasingly employing these tools to raise funds and establish a broader communications network.

“As we stand at the crossroads of technological transformation and geopolitical uncertainty, the threat of terrorism is more diffuse and complex,” said Nathalia Gherman, head of the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED).

Prevention still best cure

“Prevention remains our best response to terrorism and violent extremism conducive terrorism,” said Mr. Voronkov.

He emphasised the importance of prioritising long-term, principled responses that tackle the drivers of terrorism and its enabling conditions.

“It is more effective – and cost efficient – to prevent terrorism than to remedy its impact,” he said.