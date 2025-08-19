Gaza: Looming offensive and restrictions on humanitarians

In the past 24 hours in Gaza, there have been more reports of casualties in shootings along aid convoy routes, where desperate crowds of civilians often wait to take supplies from the back of trucks.

Meanwhile, hostilities between Israeli forces and Palestinian armed groups are also escalating. In the past 24 hours, air strikes and shelling have occurred across five neighbourhoods in Gaza City, with reports of tanks and ground troops advancing.

UN and partner officials in Gaza warned on Monday that the Israeli offensive would result in further mass displacement and “have a horrific impact on people already exhausted, malnourished, bereaved, displaced, and deprived of the basics needed for survival.”

Additionally, starvation persists in the enclave as supplies remain insufficient and inaccessible.

Restrictions on international NGOs

OCHA also reported that the new requirements for international non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are preventing many humanitarian partners from bringing supplies into Gaza.

To secure registration and bring in materials, international NGOs must share sensitive personal information about Palestinian employees, often contrary to their countries’ domestic legislation, which affects their ability to protect civilians.

Upcoming humanitarian work

The UN and its NGO partners stressed that their teams will remain in Gaza City to provide life-saving support, reminding parties of their obligation to protect civilians, including humanitarian workers, and safeguard humanitarian infrastructure.

“Every day and every night, aid workers in Gaza courageously put themselves in harm’s way to keep others alive. At the same time, they also struggle to feed themselves and feed their own families,” said Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Stéphane Dujarric, reporting on the situation in the context of World Humanitarian Day at Tuesday’s daily press briefing in New York.

“The world cannot look away while attacks on aid workers and on the very people they try to help have become routine.”

The humanitarian community welcomes the Israeli announcement that tents and shelter equipment will be allowed into Gaza, aiming to utilise this lifting of the ban to bring in tents, shelter materials and other items into the Gaza Strip. However, the UN and partners said it is deeply troubling that this lifting is in connection with a looming offensive.

They called for a significant scale-up of private sector operations and a full facilitation of deliveries from local and international humanitarian organizations, with supplies allowed to enter through all crossings.