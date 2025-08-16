From dough to dough: Bahraini chefs rise with sweet, spicy success

What started as a simple joy of making cookies for family and friends soon blossomed into Brown Sugar, a brand that embodies both her love for desserts and her journey towards independence.

“I used to love eating sweets,” Eman Fareed, a mother and retired civil servant, told UN News while baking in her kitchen.

“At first, I baked biscuits just for my family. They loved the taste, and soon, my friends started encouraging me to sell them. That’s when I realised I could turn this into something bigger.”

Part of a grassroots model

She is among the beneficiaries of Kaaf Humanitarian, a non-profit organization (NGO) launched in Bahrain in 2021 that has become a grassroots model for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by empowering individuals and communities for self-reliance.

Kaaf displayed the fruit of its efforts, including spices and cookies made by Ms. Fareed and others at an exhibit during the fifth World Entrepreneurship Investment Forum (WEIF), held in Manama, Bahrain, in 2024 and facilitated by the UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), in Bahrain.

As for the forum, members endorsed the Manama Declaration, calling on the international community to harness the power of entrepreneurship and innovation to achieve the SDGs, with a strong emphasis on including productive families.

What’s a ‘productive family’?

Saud Al Mahmood, a public relations specialist with Kaaf Humanitarian, said productive families are those “that rely on the skills of their members to provide for the family and improve their standards of living”.

“Helping productive families is very important because it’s not just about helping individuals; it’s about helping the whole family,” he said, noting that Kaaf provides families with the training and tools they need to improve their products and compete in the market.

“Our work addresses many SDGs, including those related to water, food and shelter, as well as improving the economy. We are always encouraged to collaborate with the United Nations and other organizations.”

UN News/Hisae Kawamori After baking her cookies, Eman Fareed packages them in an attractive box branded with her business name.

A passion for spices

Noora Khalid Musaifer, another Kaaf beneficiary, said she was inspired by her mother’s love for cooking and roasting coffee.

After getting married, she began blending Bahraini spices and, over time, expanded to include different spice grades, daqoos pepper and coffee roasting, all made with high-quality ingredients and under the brand name Mallawal.

She processes the spices – washing, drying, roasting and packaging – at home. While she initially sold them under her brand from home, participation in exhibitions and opportunities emerging through the COVID-19 pandemic quarantine helped her business flourish.

From investment to branding

A key factor in Ms. Fareed and Ms. Musaifer’s successful journey was the support of Kaaf Humanitarian, which provided them with financial backing, packaging materials and branding assistance.

Ms. Musaifer is the breadwinner for her family, having been making spices for 20 years and joining Kaaf a decade ago.

“Their financial support has enabled me to procure high-quality spices,” she said, adding that some of the spices she gets from the market or Bahraini companies that import them come from India and are very expensive.

UN News/Abdelmonem Makki Noora Khalid Musaifer received trainings to become a successful entrepreneur.

Social media as a marketing tool

Ms. Fareed said Kaaf Humanitarian has been a pillar of her success in the baking field.

“Technology is crucial in today’s world, and they helped me adapt.”

She started her business after retiring in 2014, but initially lacked guidance on how to expand it.

“When I joined Kaaf Humanitarian, they trained me in business management, social skills and digital marketing,” she said, underscoring that the NGO gave her both financial and moral support. “They taught me how to take professional photos of my products and maximise online sales.”

Women’s capacity building

One afternoon, 15 women entrepreneurs gathered for a training session at Kaaf Humanitarian House in the suburbs of Manama, each bringing their products to share with others, showcasing their mastery of skills.

“They are housewives. Some used to work, but now they work from home,” said Budoor Buhijji, a university lecturer who led the session.

“They run small entrepreneurial projects: food, sweets, spices, chocolates, pens and handicraft products they can sell in their communities. And they hope to expand beyond their community and go international.”

Challenges and dreams for the future

As a female entrepreneur in a traditionally male-dominated business environment, Ms. Musaifer sees her success as a testament to the strength of Bahraini women, being able to balance work and family responsibilities.

UN News/Hisae Kawamori Kaaf Humanitarian empowers women through entrepreneurship training and provides them with opportunities to market and sell their products.

“I dream of opening a shop under my name, where I can continue making handmade spices and traditional foods,” she said,

For Ms. Fareed, being a businesswoman in Bahrain is already an achievement as business has traditionally been male dominated.

“In my family, women were not encouraged to work alongside men or manage businesses, but over time, my father saw my strength and supported me,” she said. “Now, I feel confident and empowered.”

Looking ahead, she dreams of expanding her business into a factory.

“I want to build something big, have my own team, and leave behind a legacy for my children. One day, I will tell them the story of how I became a strong, independent woman.”