UN warns of steep rise in sexual violence during conflict

According to the annual Report of the Secretary-General on Conflict-Related Sexual Violence, both State and non-State actors were responsible for violations in 21 countries, with the highest numbers recorded in the Central African Republic (CAR), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Haiti, Somalia and South Sudan.

Women and girls made up 92 per cent of victims, but men, boys, people with diverse sexual orientations and gender identities, racial and ethnic minorities – together with some persons with disabilities – were also targeted, ranging in age from one to 75.

“These alarming figures do not reflect the global scale and prevalence of these crimes,” the Office of the Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict said.

Many attacks were accompanied by extreme physical violence, including summary executions, while stigma and harmful social reactions has often driven survivors and children born of wartime rape into deep social and economic marginalisation.

Violence in detention

The report pointed to a troubling rise in sexual violence in detention, often used as a tool for torture, humiliation and the extraction of information. While men and boys were most affected, women and girls were also targeted.

Non-State armed groups carried out such crimes to tighten control over territory and resources, and to impose extremist ideologies. Widespread availability of small arms, mass displacement and food insecurity were cited as factors that further increased the risks.

The report also noted that parties to conflict frequently blocked or restricted humanitarian access for survivors. “The unprecedented severity and scale of destruction of healthcare facilities, and attacks, harassment and threats against frontline service providers, has severely hampered access to life-saving assistance for survivors,” said Pramila Patten, the Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict.

Lack of legal compliance

The report lists 63 State and non-State actors credibly suspected of or being responsible for patterns of sexual violence in armed conflicts on the Security Council’s agenda.

While compliance with international humanitarian law remained low, several parties have made formal commitments to address crimes.

The report recommended involving Security Council sanctions committees to target persistent perpetrators, noting that sexual and gender-based violence is now explicitly sanctionable under the Council’s counter-terrorism regime against Da’esh and Al-Qaida.

Newly listings

Newly listed groups include Résistance pour un Etat de Droit (RED) Tabara in the DRC for an egregious mass rape in 2024, and in Libya, two State actors – the Deterrence Agency for Combatting Organized Crime and Terrorism (DACOT) and the Department for Combating Illegal Migration (DCIM) – along with the non-State Internal Security Agency.

Hamas was listed on the basis of information verified by the UN in 2024, indicating reasonable grounds to believe that some hostages taken to Gaza were subjected to different forms of sexual violence during their time in captivity, and clear and convincing information that sexual violence also occurred during the attacks of 7 October 2023 in at least six locations.

Israel, Russia, ‘on notice’

For the first time, the report also names parties “on notice” for potential listing in the next annual report.

Due to “significant concerns” regarding patterns of sexual violence perpetrated by Israeli armed and security forces, and Russian forces and affiliates, “these parties have been put on notice for potential listing in the next reporting period”, the authoring office said.

Call for accountability, access

The report urged all parties to adopt clear orders prohibiting sexual violence, ensure accountability, and grant unimpeded UN access for monitoring and service provision.

“The promise expressed by the Security Council through its six dedicated resolutions on conflict-related sexual violence is prevention,” Ms. Patten said.

“We owe survivors more than solidarity; we owe them a life of dignity, and effective and decisive action to prevent and eradicate these crimes.”