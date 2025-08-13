UN says Sri Lanka has ‘historic opportunity’ to end impunity, deliver justice

The 26-year conflict, from 1983 to 2009, pitted Government forces against the separatist Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) – more commonly referred to as the Tamil Tigers – who sought an independent state for the island’s Tamil minority in the north and east.

The civil war claimed an estimated 80,000 to 100,000 lives, and thousands more were forcibly disappeared, their fates still unknown. Hundreds of thousands were also displaced from their homes.

The final months were among the bloodiest, with tens of thousands of civilians killed in indiscriminate shelling, extrajudicial executions, and other violations of international law committed by both sides.

Turn pledges into results

In a new report issued on Wednesday, UN human rights chief Volker Türk said the Government’s pledges to deliver justice, restore the rule of law, and eliminate discrimination and divisive politics must finally yield concrete results.

“Today, an opportunity presents itself for Sri Lanka to break from the past,” he said. “It now needs a comprehensive roadmap to translate these commitments into results.”

The report follows Mr. Türk’s recent visit to Sri Lanka, where he met officials, civil society, victims’ groups, political parties and religious leaders, and travelled to Trincomalee, Jaffna and Kandy – among the worst-affected areas.

It calls for a clear acknowledgment of the violations, abuses and crimes committed – including during the civil war – and recognition of the State’s responsibility and that of its security forces personnel as well as non-state armed groups, including the LTTE.

“The pain and suffering of victims remains palpable and their demands for truth and justice must be addressed,” Mr. Türk stressed.

Call for sweeping reforms

The report recommends comprehensive security sector reform and broader constitutional, legal and institutional changes to meet international human rights obligations. It welcomes the planned creation of an independent Public Prosecutor’s office.

It also urges the establishment of a dedicated judicial mechanism, including an independent special counsel, to handle cases involving serious human rights violations and grave breaches of international humanitarian law.

Other recommendations include the release of military-held land in the north and east, repeal of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), and the release of long-term PTA detainees – some imprisoned for decades.

The report further calls for amendments or repeal of several restrictive laws, including those relating to data and online safety, NGOs, and civil and political rights.

International support

While the primary responsibility for investigating and prosecuting crimes lies with the Government, the report calls for complementary international support.

It urges UN Member States to contribute to accountability and reconciliation efforts, leveraging OHCHR’s strengthened capacity to undertake related work.

“These measures are crucial to realizing the Government's vision of ‘national unity’ and above all ensuring there can never be recurrence of past violations,” Mr. Türk said.