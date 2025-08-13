Syria: UNICEF calls for safe access to children in Sweida as needs mount

Deadly sectarian clashes erupted in the southern governorate, also known as As-Sweida, in July and early August and children and families continue to feel the impact.

At least 22 children reportedly were killed and another 21 injured in the violence, which caused significant damage to civilian infrastructure. More than 190,000 people, mainly women and children, were forced to flee their homes.

Essential services also were disrupted. At least five health centres were reportedly struck, with two doctors killed, while ambulances were obstructed or attacked.

‘A welcome step’

UNICEF Syria Deputy Representative Zeinab Adam described the situation as “tragic and deeply alarming.”

“Given the ongoing needs of children and families affected, the increased efforts by the interim authorities to facilitate access to those in need have been a welcome step,” she said.

UNICEF was part of the UN’s first inter-agency convoy to Sweida which arrived at the end of July.

Ms. Adam said the agency “delivered life-saving supplies and carried out a rapid on-the-ground assessment to ensure a faster, stronger response to the growing crisis.” said.

Food and medicine shortages

The fighting caused critical damage to vital infrastructure, water, electricity and fuel. Furthermore, food, medicine and other essentials remain scarce due to continued insecurity and access constraints.

In response, UNICEF has deployed 14 mobile health and nutrition teams. Teams have also provided life-saving health and nutrition supplies to more than 4,000 children and women, as well as safe drinking water and fuel for water pumping stations benefiting more than 30,000 people.

Appeal for access

“To ensure an effective response, it is critical that both humanitarian actors and commercial goods have unhindered access to the most affected communities,” said Ms. Adam.

“This will enable the immediate provision of basic social services, including food, water, and other essential supplies, to those in urgent need.”

She added that “facilitating this access is not only vital for life-saving interventions but also for restoring a minimum level of stability and protection in these communities.”

Meanwhile, UNICEF remains on the ground in Sweida and will continue to advocate for children there and across Syria.