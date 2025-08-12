First Person: Echoes of war as aid arrives in Syria’s historical city

Eleonora Servino was on the first UN aid convoy to Suweida, which saw a recent escalation of violence that left many dead and thousands displaced.

As the International Organization for Migration (IOM) chief of mission to Syria, Ms. Servino said the difference on the road to Bosra is stark.

“You know that feeling when you visit somewhere as a tourist, how the memories embed themselves in your mind? Happy, peaceful places filled with stunning sights, delicious food, warm smiles and a relaxed mood. That’s how I remember Bosra, Syria, 20 years ago.

©UNESCO/Véronique Dauge The ancient city of Bosra, Syria, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in 2015. (file)

Rivals ancient Italian relics

I went to see its ancient Roman theatre, a [UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization] UNESCO World Heritage site. I recall the perfectly preserved brickwork in the tunnels leading to the stage, the intricate carvings.

Everything rivalled, even surpassed, the monuments in my native Italy. I felt at home, with a shared history.

Recently, I returned for very different reasons.

© IOM IOM chief of mission to Syria Eleonora Servino (right) on the first UN aid convoy to the city of Sweida.

Tourists long gone

Syria has endured 14 years of brutal civil war, displacing millions. The tourists are long gone. But now, with the war over and stability slowly returning, people are coming back. My organisation, IOM, has just been officially allowed to resume operations. One of my first acts as chief of mission ad interim was to take the road back to Bosra.

It’s the only route to As-Sweida governorate, which recently experienced weeks of violence, leaving many dead and over 168,000 displaced.

I was part of the first UN assessment mission. With support from OCHA [UN humanitarian agency] and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, the convoy delivered 40 truckloads of aid from various agencies and organizations.

© UNOCHA/Ali Haj Suleiman Hostilities erupt in Sweida in July 2025. (file)

‘Signs of violence everywhere’

Signs of violence were everywhere. The streets were eerily quiet in Sweida. No traffic. None of the hustle and bustle you’d expect in a city that once had a population of over 70,000.

Burnt out buildings, wrecked cars and a pervading sense of tension dominated the landscape.

We visited three areas where internally displaced people have found shelter, either within host communities or in communal centres. People have opened their homes to those forced to flee. But, the lack of electricity, water, and the blocked main road are straining resources, making everything more difficult despite the goodwill and humanitarian spirit of ordinary citizens.

‘People are still in shock’

The need for humanitarian assistance is clear, from what we saw and what we heard. People are still in shock. We spoke to individuals who have lost so much: homes, families, possessions, livelihoods.

Our DTM (displacement tracking matrix) teams are on the ground conducting regular surveys. The needs are basic yet essential: food, cash, hygiene items, clothing, cooking sets, fuel and shelter materials.

We are a vital part of humanitarian community, advocating for and supporting those displaced by the conflict. We will continue working to keep access open and improve it, ensuring people get what they need.”