Young people take the lead for a more sustainable future

Observed each year on 12 August, the Day draws attention to the rights, contributions and challenges of young people everywhere.

This year’s theme, "Local youth action for the SDGs and beyond," emphasises how grassroots youth engagement is vital to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and shaping more just, inclusive societies.

“Young people are bold innovators, resilient organizers and essential partners in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in a message marking the day.

“They are driving sustainable development, building more inclusive communities, forging peace and demanding a fairer, greener and more just future.”

Youth-led solutions work

Mr. Guterres also had a direct message to young people worldwide.

“To every young person: your voice, ideas and leadership matter,” he said.

“Let us work together to support youth-led solutions and build a more just, peaceful and sustainable world, from the ground up.”

A generation that believes...

Today’s young people are coming of age at a moment of extraordinary global change.

According to UN data, half of the world’s population is 30 or younger, a number which is expected to rise to 57 per cent by 2030. Those under 25 today will make up over 90 per cent of the global prime-age workforce by 2050.

In addition, an international survey of over 27,000 respondents in 26 countries on challenges faced by people in public lives revealed that 67 per cent believe in a better future, with 15 to 17-year-olds expressing the most optimism.

Despite their immense potential for good, young people continue to face systemic challenges.

© UNICEF/Siegfried Modola Young men from the Rohingya community receive electrician training at a refugee camp in southern Bangladesh.

Chronic job shortage

Youth unemployment, although at a 15-year low, still stands at 13 per cent globally.

Among 10 to 19-year-olds, one in seven experience a mental health disorder. In low- and middle-income countries, nearly six in ten 10-year-olds cannot read and comprehend a simple paragraph.

International Youth Day 2025 aims to highlight not only the urgency of these issues, but also the solutions already being forged by youth themselves – in their communities, cities and countries.

As Mr. Guterres emphasised: “Global progress begins in communities. And in every corner of the world, young people are leading the way.”

Nairobi to host global commemoration

This year’s official observance will take place in Nairobi, Kenya, organized in collaboration with UN-Habitat, the UN agency focused on sustainable urban development.

Tuesday’s event will bring together youth leaders, city officials, policymakers and UN officials to showcase solutions and strategies for strengthening youth engagement in local development.

International Youth Day was first proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 1999, building on the World Programme of Action for Youth adopted in 1995.