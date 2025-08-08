Israel’s military takeover of Gaza City would mark ‘a dangerous escalation’: Guterres

The announcement following an Israeli cabinet meeting “marks a dangerous escalation and risks deepening the already catastrophic consequences for millions of Palestinians, and could further endanger more lives, including of the remaining hostages,” it said.

The statement noted that Palestinians in Gaza continue to endure a humanitarian catastrophe of horrific proportions.

More displacement, death and destruction

The UN chief warned that this further escalation will result in additional forced displacement, killings and massive destruction, compounding the unimaginable suffering of the population.

He reiterated his urgent appeal for a permanent ceasefire, unimpeded humanitarian access across Gaza, and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

“The Secretary-General once again strongly urges the Government of Israel to abide by its obligations under international law,” the statement continued.

End the occupation

Mr. Guterres recalled that in an Advisory Opinion last July, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) declared that Israel is under an obligation to cease immediately all new settlement activities, to evacuate all settlers from the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and to bring to an end its unlawful presence there as rapidly as possible.

“There will be no sustainable solution to this conflict without an end to this unlawful occupation and the achievement of a viable two-State solution,” the statement concluded, stressing that “Gaza is and must remain an integral part of a Palestinian State.”

Security Council meeting

In the wake of the development, the Permanent Observer of the observer State of Palestine, Riyad Mansour, held consultations with the president of the UN Security Council in New York.

“This escalation by the Israeli Government is going in total contradiction to the will of the international community, international law and common sense – and, I even dare to say, against the wish of the majority of people inside Israel, as we read opinion polls,” he told journalists at UN Headquarters.

The Security Council is due to meet on Saturday at 3 PM in emergency session to discuss the crisis.

Insufficient aid still a problem

Meanwhile, civilians continue to be killed and wounded in Gaza, where even basic tasks such as finding food and water have become impossible, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in an update.

Furthermore, aid entering the Strip continues to be far below the minimum required to meet the immense needs.

Scarcity and ‘exorbitant prices’

“Since the entry of some commercial trucks into Gaza in the past few days, partners reported a minor reduction in commodities prices as of yesterday. Most food items remain scarce in the market and sold at exorbitant prices,” OCHA said.

At the same time, airdrops in different parts of Gaza continue to reportedly kill and injure people, with one child reportedly losing their life in Khan Younis on Thursday.

While welcoming all efforts to provide desperately needed aid, OCHA reiterated that the most efficient way to bring supplies into Gaza is by road.

“It is imperative that aid is allowed to enter through all crossings and via all available corridors so that the UN and its partners can deliver it at scale in a safe and dignified manner through their community-based mechanisms, reaching the most vulnerable,” the agency said.

Severe heatwave

OCHA added that the region has been hit by a severe heatwave as people continue to struggle with access to water.

On Thursday, aid partners reported that the South Gaza Desalination Plant’s electricity line was damaged for the third time in the past seven days and the plant is operating at less than 14 per cent of its capacity.