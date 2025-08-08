‘The real challenge is still ahead’: UN warns on Afghan returnees

“The real challenge is still ahead of us,” Stephanie Loose, Programme Manager in Afghanistan, told journalists in Geneva on Friday.

“We’re speaking about the reintegration of people who’ve lost their homes, who’ve lost their assets and also their hope.”

Millions on the move

Afghanistan is currently facing an unprecedented returnee crisis.

Since September 2023, some three million Afghans living in Pakistan and Iran were either deported or voluntarily repatriated, with over two million arriving so far this year. For some, it’s not a return but a new start.

“Many in Afghanistan don't have a place to go because they’ve never actually lived in Afghanistan,” Ms. Loose said.

“Sixty per cent of those who are returning now are below 18, so they don’t have any social ties, they don't have any networks, and there is a real risk for them taking negative coping mechanisms.”

Concern for women and girls

Returnees are coming to a country under Taliban rule and where roughly half the population – 22.9 million people – requires humanitarian assistance amid economic, human rights and climate-related crises.

Ms. Loose noted that Taliban edicts preventing women and girls from attending secondary school, getting a job, or going outside without a male chaperone, present a serious challenge to returnees.

“They're being pushed back into a country where there's no education for girls beyond 12, where they don't actually know where to go, and where there’s actually specifically for women and girls no social and no economic development opportunities,” she said.

“We also have women-headed households who return to the country. So, you can just imagine actually what it means to them. They cannot actually leave their houses without being accompanied by a mahram, a male guardian, even if they want to go and see a doctor.”

Challenges to integration

She added that integration is likely to be further complicated by the high level of needs in Afghanistan, given the fragile political, economic and social situation, linked to more than four decades of conflict.

Afghanistan is also among the top 10 countries impacted by climate change, and droughts, floods and heatwaves have taken a toll on rural livelihoods. They also threaten people living in informal settlements in urban areas who account for up to 80 per cent of the population in these locations.

Given the scale of needs across Afghanistan, Ms. Loose stressed that rebuilding lives goes beyond emergency aid.

“People need access to basic services, to water, to sanitation. And overall, they do need livelihood opportunities…to lead their lives in dignity and to support their families,” she said.

International appeal

Reintegrating large numbers of displaced people will require huge efforts from the international community and the Afghan authorities, she said.

“It is a humanitarian crisis for individuals, but demands systemic, locally grounded approaches, and strong investment in basic services, infrastructures, housing solutions and livelihood opportunities,” she said.

Ms. Loose urged the international community not to forget about Afghanistan and its people, especially women and girls, and to ensure adequate funding is made available so that they can live in dignity.