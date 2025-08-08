Israeli plan to take military control of Gaza must stop now, says UN rights chief

“A complete military takeover of the occupied Gaza Strip must be immediately halted,” insisted Volker Türk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, after the Israeli security cabinet approved a plan which portends a full-scale Israeli military takeover in the battered enclave.

The development runs contrary to international law, Mr. Türk continued, referring to a ruling of the International Court of Justice that Israel must end its occupation and achieve a two-State solution giving Palestinians the right to self-determination.

Any further escalation of the conflict between Hamas and Israel that has devastated Gaza and killed tens of thousands “will result in more massive forced displacement, more killing, more unbearable suffering, senseless destruction and atrocity crimes”, the UN rights chief said.

Aid access call

Tweet URL

In a short statement, Mr. Türk insisted that rather than intensifying the conflict, “the Israeli Government should put all its efforts into saving the lives of Gaza’s civilians by allowing the full, unfettered flow of humanitarian aid”.

At the same time, all hostages must be immediately and unconditionally released by Palestinian armed groups, he continued, adding that Palestinians arbitrarily detained by Israel must also be released.

“The war in Gaza must end now. And Israelis and Palestinians must be allowed to live side by side in peace,” the High Commissioner said.

Little change in dire aid situation

Since war erupted in Gaza after Hamas-led deadly terror attacks in Israel in October 2023, aid agencies have warned repeatedly that Israeli bombardment, mass evacuation orders and relief restrictions have created a humanitarian catastrophe.

Even UN staff who are still working in the enclave report being unable to find enough to eat, according to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA. Despite Israel's 27 July announcement of daily military pauses in western Gaza "to improve humanitarian responses”, far too little aid is getting through, humanitarians insist.

According to the UN human rights office, OHCHR, since 27 May, at least 1,373 Palestinians have been killed while seeking food; 859 in the vicinity of the non-UN aid distribution organization the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF); another 514 victims died along the routes of food convoys.

Echoing widespread concerns for the people of Gaza, the head of the UN World Health Organization (WHO), warned that other Gazans have only limited access to basic services and food, while malnutrition is widespread and hunger-related deaths are rising.

“In July, nearly 12,000 children under five years were identified as suffering from acute malnutrition, the highest monthly figure ever recorded,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

In comments to journalists on Thursday, the WHO chief said that so far this year, 99 people have died from malnutrition, including 29 children under five, adding that these reported numbers are likely underestimates.